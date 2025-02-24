American man who lived at NAIA departs for Thailand â€” Immigration

American man who lived at NAIA departs for Thailand — Immigration

MANILA, Philippines — The 76-year-old American man who garnered widespread attention for living inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 has left the Philippines, the Bureau of Immigration said.

In a statement on Sunday, February 23, the Bureau of Immigration said the man, whose identity has not been disclosed, departed for Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, February 22.

The bureau said he had been living within the airport terminal since arriving from Bangkok on January 31, drawing concern from airport authorities and social media users.

Reports stated that the man had been staying in the terminal due to the high cost of hotels in the area.

The foreigner also claimed he had been a victim of theft but still had some cash, the Bureau of Immigration said.

“He was said to have been living off dole-outs from airport workers and other passengers,” it added.

The man's situation prompted airport authorities to notify the U.S. Embassy in Manila, which began efforts to provide assistance.

The bureau said that the American did not violate any visa regulations and left the country within his allowed stay.