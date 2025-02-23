^

Headlines

SolGen seeks more time to reply to Supreme Court on 2025 budget case

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 23, 2025 | 4:01pm
SolGen seeks more time to reply to Supreme Court on 2025 budget case
The main building of the Philippine Supreme Court in Manila as taken on December 13, 2024.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) said it has requested the Supreme Court for an extension to respond to the petition against the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

The OSG, which serves as the government's legal counsel in the case, filed a motion for an extension of time to submit its comment before the high court on February 21.

"Although the draft of the said Comment has already been finished, it is still undergoing further revision and/or correction before it can be filed," the OSG's motion read.

The Supreme Court directed the OSG to comment on the petition on February 4, following its filing by former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez on January 27.

Rodriguez challenged the constitutionality of the 2025 GAA, citing its failure to allocate the required funding for Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), unauthorized spending increases beyond the president's proposals and the prioritization of infrastructure over education.

He argued that the GAA was flawed due to the inclusion of blank items in the Bicameral Conference Committee Report.

The House of Representatives, Senate and Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin were named as respondents in the petition.

Requiring the OSG to comment is part of the Supreme Court's standard procedure in handling cases or petitions, serving as an official response to the challenge filed against the government.

The Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for April 1, with a preliminary conference set for February 28.

OFFICE OF THE SOLICITOR GENERAL

SUPREME COURT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Impeach delay not fault of House&rsquo;

‘Impeach delay not fault of House’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
It’s not the fault of the House of Representatives that the nation will have to wait for months for the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw

Impeach complaint rock-solid, says prosecutor

By Delon Porcalla | 2 days ago
The impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte is rock-solid and nothing in it is unconstitutional, flawed or violative of due process, Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senate caucus not needed for VP trial&rsquo;

‘Senate caucus not needed for VP trial’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
There’s no need for senators to hold a caucus to discuss Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial, Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
42 floats compete in Panagbenga flower fest

42 floats compete in Panagbenga flower fest

By Artemio Dumlao | 16 hours ago
Baguio City is in full bloom today, as the 29th annual Panagbenga flower festival culminates in the hotly anticipated flower...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines has always chosen the path of peace&rsquo;

‘Philippines has always chosen the path of peace’

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Amid rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea, the Philippines will continue to foster peace and greater cooperation with...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Escudero not interested in VP post

Escudero not interested in VP post

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero is not interested in being Vice President in case the impeached Sara Duterte gets convicted...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Lowering prices of essential goods a top priority&rsquo;

‘Lowering prices of essential goods a top priority’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
Bringing down prices of essential goods remains the top priority of the Marcos administration, House Speaker Martin Romualdez...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH launches search-and-destroy drive vs dengue

DOH launches search-and-destroy drive vs dengue

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
In a bid to prevent a further rise in dengue cases, the Department of Health is spearheading an activity tomorrow afternoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines exits FATF money laundering &lsquo;gray list&rsquo;

Philippines exits FATF money laundering ‘gray list’

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
The Philippines is no longer on the list of countries under heavy scrutiny by the top global money laundering and terrorism...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with