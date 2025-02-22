Reactivate dengue fast lanes, DOH tells hospitals

A resident of Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong yesterday checks a ‘mini-aquarium’ where mosquitoes and their larvae are caught, as part of the ‘May Piso sa Mosquito’ initiative of the local government to curb the rise in dengue cases.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has ordered all government hospitals to ensure that their dengue fast lanes are functioning, as cases of the mosquito-borne disease continue to rise.

“All government hospitals and health facilities have been directed to reactivate their dengue fast lanes to ensure expedited triage, diagnoses and treatment of suspected dengue cases,” the DOH said in a statement.

At the same time, the health department said thousands of dengue kits have also been readied for the use of local government units (LGUs).

“The DOH has already prepositioned thousands of dengue IgG/IgM and dengue rapid diagnostic (NS1) test kits to augment possible logistical needs on the ground,” it added.

A total of 43,732 dengue cases have been recorded from Jan. 1 to Feb. 15, compared to 27,995 during the same period last year, equivalent to a 56-percent increase.

Most of the cases were recorded in Calabarzon (9,113), the National Capital Region (7,551) and Central Luzon (7,362).

“The high count may be found most in three regions that account for more than half of cases nationwide,” the DOH said.

Data show that younger age groups are the most affected, with most cases among the age groups of 10 to 14 years old and five to nine years old.

The DOH, however, observed a slowdown in the dengue cases in recent weeks as there were 15,134 cases recorded from Jan. 19 to Feb. 15, compared to the 15,904 cases during the period of Jan. 5 to 18.

The department attributed this to heightened public awareness and collective action following recent information drives.

Nevertheless, the DOH urged parents and caregivers to take protective measures including dressing children in long-sleeved clothes and pants, applying mosquito repellents, using mosquito nets while sleeping and avoiding mosquito-prone areas.

It also advised LGUs to implement all the necessary preventive measures to combat the spread of dengue, such as conducting clean-up drives to search and destroy stagnant water mosquito breeding sites and misting or fogging in hotspot areas with high mosquito vector load.

The DOH said the public should seek early consultation once there are symptoms, such as high fever of 40 degrees Celsius or higher, headache, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting or rashes.

For his part, reelectionist Sen. Bong Go, chairman of the Senate committee on health, emphasized the importance of adhering to the DOH’s “5S” strategy.

The 5S stands for Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, Self-protection measures, Seek early consultation, Support fogging for impending outbreaks and Sustain hydration.

“First and foremost, I remind our barangay officials – the initial response and service rest with you, especially now that dengue cases are rising throughout the Philippines… the health of every Filipino is important to me because health is equivalent to the life of every Filipino,” Go said in an interview in Pampanga. — Cecille Suerte Felipe