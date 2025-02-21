Korean star Seo In Guk named Philippinesâ€™ celebrity tourism ambassador for South Korea

^

Korean star Seo In Guk named Philippines’ celebrity tourism ambassador for South Korea

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 7:03pm
South Korean actor and singer Seo In Guk doing the "Love the Philippines" gesture after he was named the Philippines' celebrity tourism ambassador for Korea on Feb. 21, 2025.
DOT / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Friday, February 21, unveiled South Korean actor and singer Seo In-guk as the Philippines’ celebrity tourism ambassador for Korea.

Seo, who starred in several Korean dramas and movies such as “Reply 1997,” “The Master's Sun,” “Hello Monster,” “Doom at Your Service” and “Death's Game,” among others, is known for his career and music and acting.

He signed the memorandum of understanding and conferment of Philippine Tourism Ambassadorship at the DOT’s central office in Makati City.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco personally welcomed the beloved figure in Korean entertainment and said that her agency’s partnership with the Korean star is eyed to strengthen the cultural and tourism exchanges between the two countries. 

The DOT is hopeful that Seo’s appointment as tourism ambassador will help position the Philippines “as a tourism powerhouse, leveraging pop culture and digital influence to reach global travelers who share a passion for music, film and adventure.”

“We are very honored to be in the presence of a man who is beloved worldwide for his vast talent, endless creativity and now, his evident love for the Philippines,” Frasco said.

“This appointment strengthens the cultural and tourism exchanges between the Philippines and Korea. South Korea has long been the top source market for the Philippines, and the Philippines is home to a thriving Korean community, even as Filipinos love very many things Korean. Therefore, we anticipate that this partnership with Mr. Seo In-guk will further the love of South Koreans for the Philippines and allow us to share the very many wonders of our beautiful nation,” she added.

The DOT chief is likewise optimistic that Seo will help more South Koreans to discover the country’s tourist destinations, such as Boracay, Siargao, Cebu, Bukindon and more. 

 “Mr. Seo In-guk's artistry has cultivated a deep connection with Filipino fans and other nationalities all over the world, making him an ideal representative to share the wonders of the Philippines to the world. As our Philippine Tourism Ambassador, Mr. Seo In-guk will be instrumental in promoting the Philippines as a must-visit destination for Koreans,” Frasco said.

Seo is likewise excited and honored for his new role, saying he wishes to promote the Philippines.

“I really feel (a) big responsibility as a representative of and as a promoter for one country. I really really want to thank everyone for making this happen for me and I really want to say that I will give back all the love that you gave to me and I will be someone to promote Philippines to others in the future. Thank you very much. (I love you),” Seo was quoted in Korean. 

During the press conference, Seo shared his recent visit to Cebu, where he enjoyed the world-famous delicacy, Lechon or roasted suckling pig.

He also sang Yeng Constantino’s “Ikaw” and “All for You” from his K-drama “Reply 1997.”

Netflix just announced that Seo will star in the romantic comedy series "Boyfriend on Demand” with Blackpink’s Jisoo.

Seo was also in Manila for his first Asia fan meeting tour in the country in August 2023.

Last year, he expressed his desire to work with actress Francine Diaz. The two collaborated for the single "My Love," released on March 2, 2024, under Universal Record.

Meanwhile, South Korea is a top source market of the country in 2024, bringing in 1,505,251 visitors to the Philippines, according to the Dec. 17, 2024 data released by DOT.

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM

SEO IN GUK
