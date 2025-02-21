^

Headlines

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 9:04am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
A worker of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety dismantles illegal campaign posters as part of the local government’s Oplan Baklas yesterday.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Koko insists: Senate can start Sara Duterte's trial by March
play

Koko insists: Senate can start Sara Duterte's trial by March

By Jean Mangaluz | 17 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel argued that the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte could potentially begin...
Headlines
fbtw
Impeach complaint rock-solid, says prosecutor

Impeach complaint rock-solid, says prosecutor

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte is rock-solid and nothing in it is unconstitutional, flawed...
Headlines
fbtw
PDP-Laban slams Pimentel for using party name in VP Sara impeachment plea
play

PDP-Laban slams Pimentel for using party name in VP Sara impeachment plea

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan criticized Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel for using the party’s...
Headlines
fbtw

Hold Senate caucus on impeach trial, Koko prods Chiz

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
With the Senate leadership appearing to be unresponsive to his call for the immediate impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III is now pushing for a caucus so his colleagues...
Headlines
fbtw
DA to Comelec: Exempt NFA rice sale from spending ban

DA to Comelec: Exempt NFA rice sale from spending ban

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
With the declaration of a food security emergency in the light of the election spending ban, Agriculture Secretary Francisco...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Falling short,&rsquo; Chavez quits PCO; Ruiz in

‘Falling short,’ Chavez quits PCO; Ruiz in

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has picked a former television reporter as the next secretary of the Presidential Communications Office,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH seeks LGU coordination on dengue prevention

DOH seeks LGU coordination on dengue prevention

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday advised local government units to work closely with regional and local health offices...
Headlines
fbtw
Maximum farmgate pork price mulled

Maximum farmgate pork price mulled

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
In response to the continuous rise in pork prices, the Department of Agriculture (DA) is weighing the implementation of a...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. eyes stronger ties with Czech Republic

Marcos Jr. eyes stronger ties with Czech Republic

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos expressed readiness to expand the areas of cooperation between the Philippines and the Czech Republic during...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG firm in defending West Philippine Sea after Chinese aircraft incident

PCG firm in defending West Philippine Sea after Chinese aircraft incident

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Despite a close encounter between aircraft of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and the People’s Liberation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with