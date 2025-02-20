^

Philippines seeks more cooperation with Czech Republic

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 20, 2025 | 6:53pm
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with Czech Defense Minister Jana ?ernochová in Malacañan Palace on February 20, 2025.
Presidential Communications Office / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is seeking broader cooperation with the Czech Republic following a visit by its defense minister to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañan Palace.

Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochová paid a courtesy visit to Marcos on Thursday, February 20.

"Your visit here is very important because we are continuing with the discussion that we had in Prague ... did not end in Prague, that they continue to go on between our two countries," Marcos said.

"There is much that we can do together, and there are many areas we still need to explore, which we never did between our two countries. I hope your visit will trigger and push and give impetus to that matter," he added.

Marcos traveled to Prague in 2024 for a visit upon the invitation of Czech Republic President Petr Pavel. While there, Marcos discussed labor policies for Filipino migrant workers in the country. 

"It gives us the promise of a much stronger and a much deeper relationship between the Czech Republic and the Republic of the Philippines,” Marcos said. 

Around 8,700 Filipino migrant workers are in the Czech Republic who are in the industries of processing, automotive, appliance repair and more. 

"I am very much impressed with your beautiful country, not only through this official visit, but I am also very impressed by your very nice, kind, and hardworking people who are deeply appreciated in the Czech Republic," Cernochová said. 

abtest
