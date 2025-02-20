‘Take dengue precautions’

Wearing long sleeves and pants, using insect repellent and installing mosquito nets before bedtime are measures people can take against the potentially deadly illness, the DOH noted.

MANILA, Philippines — Amid rising dengue cases, the public should protect themselves and seek treatment at the first sign of illness, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Dengue symptoms are similar to flu, but it could get worse and lead to complications, the agency said.

Patients should avail themselves of medical benefits provided by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., the DOH said.

The state health insurer has increased to P47,000 its severe dengue fever coverage.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified its information drive after documenting a spike in dengue cases among its personnel.

Breeding sites of dengue-carrying mosquitos must be destroyed and hotspot areas must be fogged or sprayed, the PNP noted.

Of the 55 dengue cases among the police force from Jan. 1 to Feb. 18, 27 are police non-commissioned officers and 28 are dependents of PNP personnel, according to PNP public information officer Col. Randulf Tuano. — Emmanuel Tupas