'What clamor?' Senate won't bow to pressure over Sara Duterte impeachment, says Escudero

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate will remain steadfast amid external pressures surrounding the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, Senate President Chiz Escudero said on Wedneday, February 19.

The statement came as several cases have been filed with the Supreme Court on the historic impeachment, either to compel the upper chamber to proceed with a trial or to have the proceedings halted.

Responding to the attention, Escudero rejected suggestions of a "clamor" and said any noise on the impeachment will not sway the Senate.

“What clamor? From who?” Escudero asked at a press briefing in Quezon City.

He said there have been three people who urged him to work on the proceedings with urgency during the congressional break and before the midterm elections in May.

"I don't define that as clamor," Escudero added.

Duterte's impeachment case was transmitted to the Senate just before Congress adjourned for its break. While some have argued that senators should address it during recess, Escudero has maintained that proceedings will begin in the 20th Congress after 12 new senators are elected.

Escudero's point of view. Impeachment trials in the past took place after the recess, Escudero said, arguing that Duterte's case should not be treated differently. Even a real clamor would not put those voices in the right, he said.

“Let us recall the time of Jesus. There was clamor to nail him to the cross, that does not mean that was not true or right,” Escudero said.

The Supreme Court, however, would be the one authority that could move the Senate to act. "It’s not like I would say no," the Senate leader said.

He clarified though that the task to face the magistrates would fall on the Office of the Solicitor General to answer to the high court, as it is the lead government counsel's job.

Other requests. Escudero also addressed a lawyer’s request for a "certified true copy" of the impeachment articles—documents prepared by the House of Representatives.

"We are not in the right place to issue certification for the impeachment because it is the House who did it, we just accepted it, so if they want to ask for a copy, they can ask the House but it is already on the Senate's website,” Escudero said.

On the same day, progressive group Bayan Muna submitted a position paper urging the immediate convening of an impeachment court. The group argued that existing impeachment rules from the 19th Congress could already be used and framed the trial as an election issue, particularly with half of the Senate set to be replaced in upcoming midterm elections.

“The impeachment should be made an election issue, with all candidates—particularly senatorial and party list hopefuls—publicly declaring their stance on the matter,” the group said.

Escudero admitted that such a position is also being considered.