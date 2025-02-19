Ombudsman asked to preventively suspend Romualdez, 3 other solons over alleged 2025 budget falsification

This Aug. 10, 2023 shows the House of Representatives Plenary Hall before the deliberation of the 2024 national budget.

MANILA, Philippines — After filing criminal and graft charges against House Speaker Martin Romualdez and three other lawmakers, the complainants have submitted a motion urging the Office of the Ombudsman to place them under preventive suspension.

The case stems from blank line items found in the 2025 budget’s bicameral report, which has raised suspicions over possible fund manipulation before the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) was signed, with the president vetoing certain items.

Among the accused are House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe, former appropriations panel chair Rep. Elizaldy Co (Ako Bicol Party-list) and its current chair Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina, 2nd District) — the same lawmakers the complainants seek to have suspended or temporarily removed from office.

Quimbo previously clarified that the blank items already had final amounts approved by the bicameral conference committee and were only awaiting computation adjustments by technical staff.

She described this process as “ministerial” and merely a “calculator activity.”

The complaint and motion were filed by Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, lawyers Ferdinand Topacio and Virgilio Garcia, and Citizens Crime Watch President Diego Magpantay.

In the motion, they explicitly accused Romualdez, Dalipe, Co and Quimbo of tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses.

“Considering their high positions, power and influence, it does not take a superbly imaginative mind to know that respondents will do or cause to be done any and all acts, either directly or through their subordinates/subalterns in once who are all under their control and influence, to suborn witnesses, tamper with evidence and perjure testimony to escape penalty,” the motion read.

Grounds for preventive suspension

The Ombudsman has the power to suspend a public official under investigation if:

there is strong evidence of guilt

the charges involve dishonesty, oppression, grave misconduct, or gross neglect of duty

the offense is serious enough to warrant removal from office

the official’s continued stay may compromise the case against them

If the motion for preventive suspension is granted, the accused lawmakers may be suspended for up to six months or until the case is resolved, whichever comes first, and without pay. However, any delays resulting from the respondents' negligence or actions will not be included in the suspension period.

The 19th Congress is set to adjourn in June following the 2025 midterm elections. With the House of Representatives having a three-year term, the accused lawmakers may not return to the next Congress or hold public office.

Romualdez, Dalipe and Co are seeking reelection, while Quimbo is running for mayor of Marikina City.

The lawmakers have previously dismissed the complaint, with Dalipe arguing that the House acted as a collegial body, yet only four lawmakers were accused.

Others also pointed out that Alvarez was not actively involved in budget deliberations, where he could have raised objections or questioned allocations.

What went before

The controversy surrounding the blank line items first surfaced when Rep. Isidro Ungab (Davao, 3rd District) posted online screenshots of pages from the bicam report he received, fueling misinformation that the 2025 GAA itself contained blank allocations.

However, the blanks were only in the bicam report, not the GAA which is the final version of the national budget to be implemented.

Some senators and lawmakers also questioned the bicameral report, arguing that it should contain the final revisions before being sent to the president for signing or veto.

Meanwhile, Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Party-list) and other House lawmakers noted that the copy they received — on the same day the bicameral committee approved and the House ratified the report — still contained blank items, raising concerns that the budget was rushed.