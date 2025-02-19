^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
February 19, 2025 | 3:46pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Farmers threshing rice grains as Mount Kanlaon volcano spews ash into the air as seen from Moises Padilla town, Negros Occidental, central Philippines on Dec. 23, 2024.
AFP / Francis Fabiana

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PCG spox defends 'West Philippine Sea' in heated exchange with Marcoleta
play

PCG spox defends 'West Philippine Sea' in heated exchange with Marcoleta

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela defended his position on the legitimacy of the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw

15 party-lists lead OCTA’s January poll

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Fifteen party-lists, mostly incumbents, are leading the latest pre-election survey conducted by the OCTA Research group.
Headlines
fbtw
Koko to Chiz: Start Sara impeach proceedings &lsquo;without delay&rsquo;

Koko to Chiz: Start Sara impeach proceedings ‘without delay’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte should be done “forthwith” or immediately as provided under...
Headlines
fbtw
House subpoenas social media 'influencers', issues show-cause orders to Facebook, TikTok

House subpoenas social media 'influencers', issues show-cause orders to Facebook, TikTok

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
The House Tri-Committee issued subpoenas to several social media users and online content creators, along with show-cause...
Headlines
fbtw
Petition filed at SC to stop impeachment

Petition filed at SC to stop impeachment

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
Supporters of Vice President Sara Duterte have asked the Supreme Court to stop the Senate from proceeding with her impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
China helicopter flies dangerously close to BFAR plane

China helicopter flies dangerously close to BFAR plane

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
A Chinese military helicopter flew dangerously close to an aircraft of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Michelin to debut Philippines guide in 2026

Michelin to debut Philippines guide in 2026

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
The Department of Tourism announced yesterday that the prestigious Michelin Guide will officially turn its focus on the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
SC orders Comelec to comment on Miru disclosure petition

SC orders Comelec to comment on Miru disclosure petition

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The Supreme Court has directed the Commission on Elections and Miru Systems to comment on a petition seeking to compel the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with