Michelin to debut Philippines guide in 2026

Images from the Michelin Guide website show international director Gwendal Poullennec and spotlighted Filipino food classics like the boodle fight and halo-halo.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) announced yesterday that the prestigious Michelin Guide will officially turn its focus on the Philippines, marking a significant milestone for the country’s culinary scene.

According to the DOT, the renowned restaurant guide will release its first selection for the Philippines in 2026, with a primary focus on Metro Manila, Cebu and other areas such as Pampanga, Tagaytay and Cavite.

Anonymous Michelin inspectors are exploring these places, evaluating restaurants based on the guide’s acclaimed standards, the DOT said.

The standards include a focus on culinary excellence, innovation and a “deep respect” for local flavors and traditions, the DOT said.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco extended her welcome to the guide, saying that the milestone is “not only a testament to our country’s culinary excellence but also a significant leap forward for Filipino tourism.”

Frasco also emphasized that food is integral to the Filipino identity, inviting travelers to experience the warmth, love and creativity of the Philippines through its diverse culinary offerings.

Thus, the inclusion of the Philippines in the Michelin Guide highlights the growing global recognition of Filipino cuisine, a reflection of the increasing international demand for authentic, high-quality dining experiences that only Filipinos can offer, she said.