^

Headlines

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
February 18, 2025 | 6:58pm
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Commission on Elections Chairperson George Erwin Garcia and National Printing Office (NPO) Director Revsee Escobedo spearhead the resumption of ballot printing for the upcoming midterm election at the NPO office on Jan. 27, 2025.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Higher ratings for VP? Fake news, says OCTA

Higher ratings for VP? Fake news, says OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
The OCTA Research group yesterday denied social media posts claiming that it has conducted a February survey showing that...
Headlines
fbtw
SC may tackle petition on Sara impeach trial today

SC may tackle petition on Sara impeach trial today

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
The Supreme Court may take up today in full session a petition seeking to compel the Senate to start immediately the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI chief: Duterte's kill remark vs senators not the same as Sara's threats

NBI chief: Duterte's kill remark vs senators not the same as Sara's threats

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago dismissed former President Rodrigo Duterte's recent "threat" to kill...
Headlines
fbtw
Solons on Duterte's 'kill senators' line: Even in jest, death threats shouldn't be normalized

Solons on Duterte's 'kill senators' line: Even in jest, death threats shouldn't be normalized

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Issuing death threats as a joke is one thing, but when it comes from someone, especially a former president, who has admitted...
Headlines
fbtw
House resumes fake news probe, warns absent vloggers

House resumes fake news probe, warns absent vloggers

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
The tri-committee of the House of Representatives investigating the proliferation of fake news will resume its second hearing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCG spox defends 'West Philippine Sea' in heated exchange with Marcoleta

PCG spox defends 'West Philippine Sea' in heated exchange with Marcoleta

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela defended his position on the legitimacy of the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Mindanao lawyers ask Supreme Court to halt Sara Duterte's impeachment

Mindanao lawyers ask Supreme Court to halt Sara Duterte's impeachment

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
The lawyers, Isaraelito Torreon, the lawyer of detained doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy, former Land Transportation Franchising...
Headlines
fbtw
No law defines political dynasties, says Erwin Tulfo

No law defines political dynasties, says Erwin Tulfo

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Following the disqualification case filed against senatorial aspirant Rep. Erwin Tulfo on the grounds of political dynasties,...
Headlines
fbtw
BIR relying on voluntary tax declarations from social media 'influencers'

BIR relying on voluntary tax declarations from social media 'influencers'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
Is the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) monitoring social media influencers and content creators for income declaration and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with