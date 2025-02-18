^

House subpoenas social media 'influencers', issues show-cause orders to Facebook, TikTok

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
February 18, 2025 | 6:43pm
Some invited resource persons, who have been fact-checked for false claims, such as Lorraine Badoy, Glen Chong and Allan Troy "Sass" Sasot were absent during the House Tri-Committee's hearing on disinformation on Tuesday, Feburary 4.
House of Representatives / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The House Tri-Committee has issued subpoenas after several online content creators and social media users failed to provide explanations deemed reasonable by lawmakers, despite prior show-cause orders.

The second hearing, held on Tuesday, February 18, addressed more than just online disinformation. While still focused on social media influencers, the panel also discussed revisiting tax laws to better monitor payments from online users monetizing their content.

At least seven individuals, mostly vocal supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his family, were previously issued a show-cause order. Several of them have also been fact-checked by organizations for spreading misleading and false information.

Subpoena for petitioners

Rep. Joseph Stephen “Caraps” Paduano (Abang Lingkod Party-list) read the excuse letters submitted to the panel, mentioning that the individuals are awaiting the Supreme Court's guidance on the petition for certiorari and prohibition filed on February 4.

This was a reason cited by Ethel Pineda, Elizabeth Joie Cruz, Aaron Peña, Krizette Lauretta Chu, Trixie Cruz-Angeles, Sass Rogando Sasot, Mary Jean Reyes and Mark Anthony Lopez.

The petitions seek to challenge the jurisdiction of the legislative inquiry and halt the hearings, alleging there is an abuse of power.

Paduano also said that Lorraine Marie Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz, anchors from Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), have failed to respond to the committee. 

Both have red-tagged individuals expressing dissent towards the government, especially during the Duterte administration, and have been fact-checked by media organizations multiple times.

Paduano then proposed to issue a subpoena ad testificandum for these individuals, a motion that was subsequently approved by the committee. This subpoena is a legal order requiring individuals to appear and testify under oath at the hearing. 

He also reaffirmed his position on pursuing a disbarment case against Angeles, the former Malacañang press secretary, which the lower chamber’s legal department has been directed to study. For Paduano, Angeles, who is a lawyer, has repeatedly violated legal ethics.

Out of the over 40 invited social media personalities, only the following were able to attend the hearing: 

  • Elijah San Fernando
  • Claire Castro
  • Ross Flores Del Rosario
  • Maria Lourdes Tiquia
  • Marc Louie Gamboa

These individuals, however, were not among those who were issued a show-cause order during the first hearing on February 4. Tiquia and Gamboa have also been present since then. 

Social media platforms also face show-cause orders

The Tri-Comm also issued show-cause orders to the Philippine offices of Facebook and TikTok after their representatives failed to attend Tuesday’s hearing. 

Only a representative from Google Philippines was present to explain the platform’s regulatory mechanisms for addressing misinformation, as well as its monetization program.

The panel, however, received a letter explaining that Meta could not be invited because it is an international entity with operations based in the United States.

Rep. Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez (1-Rider Party-list) argued that Philippine representatives could still attend, as Google, which also operates from another country, was present.

Meanwhile, TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, informed the committee in a letter that they had a scheduling conflict due to an engagement in Singapore. However, Gutierrez noted that the claim was unsubstantiated.

The Tri-Comm aims to establish a legislative framework that outlines guidelines for regulating online content and sets a code of ethics for social media users.

