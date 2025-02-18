^

Headlines

CIDG chief: No orders from above to file rap over Duterte's 'kill' remark

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 18, 2025 | 5:58pm
CIDG chief: No orders from above to file rap over Duterte's 'kill' remark
CIDG Chief Nicholas Torre III during a press conference at Camp Crame on Feb. 18, 2025.
Screenshot from Radyo Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines — Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) chief Nicholas Torre III denied receiving orders from higher authorities to file complaints against former President Rodrigo Duterte for inciting sedition and unlawful utterances.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, February 18, Torre insisted that the decision to pursue legal action was made independently, without direction from the Senate or Malacañang.

"This is pure law enforcement. The police are law enforcers, so we see a violation of law," Torre stated, asserting that Malacañang should not be involved in the matter.

He confirmed that Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil approved the filing of the cases.

The complaints stem from Duterte's recent remarks at a political rally, where he suggested killing 15 senators to create vacancies for his party's candidates.

Duterte's past promises. He also pointed out that Duterte did not keep his promises to police officers who carried out his orders during the enforcement of his contentious drug war from 2016 to 2022.

“Di ba may pangako siya? Hindi ba may sinabi siya puwede ka mang-rape sagot ko yan ako’y magpapakulong ng sarili ko. Joke ulit yun?,” he said. 

(Didn't he make a promise? Didn't he say, ‘You can commit rape, and I'll take responsibility—I’ll even go to jail myself?’ Was that another joke?)

“It’s time already that we hold this person accountable sa kanyang sinasabi, kasi policy ‘yun eh, it’s not a joking matter,” he added. 

(It’s time to already that we hold this person accountable for what he’s saying, because it’s policy, it’s not a joking matter).

Filing. On February 17, Torre filed complaints of inciting to sedition and unlawful utterances against Duterte before the Department of Justice for case build-up. 

Torre’s complaint arose from the former president’s controversial remarks during the PDP-Laban rally on February 13, where he proposed killing senators to open seats for the party's candidates.

Reaction from Duterte's camp. One of Duterte's legal counsel, Salvador Panelo, claimed that the former president's remark was merely a "joke" and dismissed the filing as baseless.

 

CIDG

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

NICHOLAS TORRE III

PNP

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Higher ratings for VP? Fake news, says OCTA

Higher ratings for VP? Fake news, says OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The OCTA Research group yesterday denied social media posts claiming that it has conducted a February survey showing that...
Headlines
fbtw
SC may tackle petition on Sara impeach trial today

SC may tackle petition on Sara impeach trial today

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The Supreme Court may take up today in full session a petition seeking to compel the Senate to start immediately the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI chief: Duterte's kill remark vs senators not the same as Sara's threats

NBI chief: Duterte's kill remark vs senators not the same as Sara's threats

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago dismissed former President Rodrigo Duterte's recent "threat" to kill...
Headlines
fbtw
House resumes fake news probe, warns absent vloggers

House resumes fake news probe, warns absent vloggers

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
The tri-committee of the House of Representatives investigating the proliferation of fake news will resume its second hearing...
Headlines
fbtw
Solons on Duterte's 'kill senators' line: Even in jest, death threats shouldn't be normalized

Solons on Duterte's 'kill senators' line: Even in jest, death threats shouldn't be normalized

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Issuing death threats as a joke is one thing, but when it comes from someone, especially a former president, who has admitted...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mindanao lawyers ask Supreme Court to halt Sara Duterte's impeachment

Mindanao lawyers ask Supreme Court to halt Sara Duterte's impeachment

By Ian Laqui | 1 hour ago
The lawyers, Isaraelito Torreon, the lawyer of detained doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy, former Land Transportation Franchising...
Headlines
fbtw
No law defines political dynasties, says Erwin Tulfo

No law defines political dynasties, says Erwin Tulfo

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 hour ago
Following the disqualification case filed against senatorial aspirant Rep. Erwin Tulfo on the grounds of political dynasties,...
Headlines
fbtw
BIR relying on voluntary tax declarations from social media 'influencers'

BIR relying on voluntary tax declarations from social media 'influencers'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Is the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) monitoring social media influencers and content creators for income declaration and...
Headlines
fbtw
LRT-1 set to increase prices effective April

LRT-1 set to increase prices effective April

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
The  Light Rail Manila Corp. announced a fare increase to be implemented on April 2, 2025. 
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with