^

Headlines

Comelec can’t stop negative campaigning

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
February 18, 2025 | 12:00am
Comelec canâ€™t stop negative campaigning
“Banning negative campaigning is something we can’t do because it is provided for under the Omnibus Election Code,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said yesterday.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) can’t stop negative campaigning because it is allowed by law, according to the chief of the poll body.

“Banning negative campaigning is something we can’t do because it is provided for under the Omnibus Election Code,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said yesterday.

However, Garcia said the Comelec has the power to act on candidates’ issuance of statements “bordering on something criminal.”

“Two things can happen – disqualification of the candidate and at the same time criminal case against the candidate involved,” he said.

Garcia said Comelec is also powerless in stopping supporters of candidates and political parties from engaging in negative campaigning because they are beyond the poll body’s jurisdiction.

In the case of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s joke about killing incumbent senators, Garcia said, the Comelec cannot sanction him because he is not a candidate.

“For supporters, there might be some national security implication or whatever, but it’s for other agencies to deal with,” Garcia said.

He said Comelec always respects the freedom of expression of supporters of candidates and political parties, but exceptions provided by Supreme Court rulings must be observed.

The poll chief also noted that the cyber libel law can prevent negative campaigning on social media.

Also yesterday, the Comelec said candidates, party-list groups and their nominees found engaging in vote-buying activities face disqualification.

“We will not have a second thought to disqualify this party-list or candidates or the nominees of party-list if there is evidence,” Garcia said.

He issued the warning in reaction to reports of vote-buying activities by a party-list group in the cities of Baguio and Quezon.

It was reported that the party-list group is distributing membership identification cards with P100 attached to them.

He said there is no problem if certain groups are recruiting members. However, if those applying for membership receive money, it is considered vote-buying.

Garcia said the Comelec would immediately issue a show cause order as soon as they receive photo evidence of the vote-buying incident.

“The Comelec will act immediately on these complaints so that efforts by some people to gather evidence by taking photos will not be for nothing,” he said.

Petition at SC backed

Meanwhile, an election watchdog yesterday expressed support for a petition filed with the Supreme Court (SC), seeking full disclosure of key documents related to the conduct of automated elections in May.

In a statement, Democracy Watch Philippines urged the Comelec to ensure public integrity by releasing documents related to its contract with Miru Systems.

It noted that the departure of St. Timothy Construction Corp. (STCC) from its joint venture with Miru “has raised serious concerns regarding the financial viability and legal compliance of the remaining consortium.”

The group reiterated its previous position that the withdrawal of STCC affected the financial and operational capacity of the joint venture to fulfill its contractual obligations to Comelec.

“Additionally, the potential implications of STCC’s exit on the 60-40 foreign ownership rule governing public infrastructure projects must not be ignored,” it added.

Comelec, the group said, should clarify if the joint venture remains compliant with Philippine laws, particularly on the required Filipino ownership share.

“Democracy Watch firmly believes that the Filipino people deserve full transparency regarding the preparations for the 2025 elections. We call on Comelec to proactively disclose key documents, including financial records, ownership agreements and contract details, to assure the public that election integrity will not be compromised,” it said.

“Any attempt to withhold such information will only deepen public mistrust and fuel suspicions about the integrity of the election process,” the group added.

Various groups led by the Right to Know, Right Now Coalition (R2KRN) last week asked the SC to compel the poll body to release relevant documents regarding its contract with Miru.

The Comelec earlier said the net financial contracting capacity of the remaining members of the joint venture remains adequate despite the withdrawal of STCC.

In its SC petition, the R2KRN – along with media groups, journalists and academics – said the Comelec failed to disclose all relevant documents regarding the contract, including the updated joint venture agreement and risk assessment.

Democracy Watch Philippines stressed the importance of transparency, saying any attempt to withhold relevant information “will only deepen public mistrust and fuel suspicions about the integrity of the election process.”

“As we approach the 2025 elections, we urge Comelec to demonstrate its commitment to safeguarding democracy by prioritizing transparency, fiscal responsibility and adherence to legal standards,” the group said.

“The integrity of our elections depends not just on the technology used but on the credibility of the institutions overseeing the process,” it pointed out. — Janvic Mateo

COMELEC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Reacting to Duterte's 'kill' joke, senators cite 'personality disorder,' misplaced priorities

Reacting to Duterte's 'kill' joke, senators cite 'personality disorder,' misplaced priorities

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Senators have expressed concern over former President Rodrigo Duterte’s latest controversial remark, this time targeting...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;32 million votes for VP Sara trump 215 House signatures&rsquo;

‘32 million votes for VP Sara trump 215 House signatures’

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
The 32 million votes that Vice President Sara Duterte obtained in the May 2022 elections – a million more than President...
Headlines
fbtw
What have Marcos bets done about POGOs, China? A review of track records

What have Marcos bets done about POGOs, China? A review of track records

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
Lawmakers may not have predicted POGOs evolving into criminal hubs. But what have Marcos’ candidates done since their...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI chief: Duterte's kill remark vs senators not the same as Sara's threats

NBI chief: Duterte's kill remark vs senators not the same as Sara's threats

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago dismissed former President Rodrigo Duterte's recent "threat" to kill...
Headlines
fbtw
Solons on Duterte's 'kill senators' line: Even in jest, death threats shouldn't be normalized

Solons on Duterte's 'kill senators' line: Even in jest, death threats shouldn't be normalized

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Issuing death threats as a joke is one thing, but when it comes from someone, especially a former president, who has admitted...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rice max SRP lowered; P49/kilo seen in March

Rice max SRP lowered; P49/kilo seen in March

By Bella Cariaso | 52 minutes ago
Authorities are expecting the maximum suggested retail price of rice to decline to P49 per kilo by March after the Department...
Headlines
fbtw

No complacency on media security, says task force

By Alexis Romero | 52 minutes ago
President Marcos’ media security task force yesterday vowed to shun complacency and to continue addressing all forms of threats against journalists, following a global report stating that no Filipino journalist...
Headlines
fbtw
Higher ratings for VP? Fake news, says OCTA

Higher ratings for VP? Fake news, says OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 52 minutes ago
The OCTA Research group yesterday denied social media posts claiming that it has conducted a February survey showing that...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd investigates &lsquo;ghost students&rsquo; in voucher program

DepEd investigates ‘ghost students’ in voucher program

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 52 minutes ago
The Department of Education has commenced an investigation into the issue of “ghost students” under the senior...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with