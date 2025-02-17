^

Headlines

DMW to file cases vs agency that abandoned fisherfolk in San Diego

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 17, 2025 | 6:29pm
DMW to file cases vs agency that abandoned fisherfolk in San Diego
A team from the Department of Migrant Workers welcome home four Filipino fishing personnel who were abandoned by their employer.
OWWA / Release

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Monday, February 17, said that it will file cases against the manning agency that abandoned four Filipino fisherfolk. 

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) reported that the workers were not paid and were essentially abandoned by their employer while in San Diego, USA. The DMW successfully repatriated them on February 14

“We are now of course set to file cases against the manning agency,” DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said at the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing. 

Cacdac emphasized that the DMW is determined to file cases against the agency for violating the rights and welfare of the fisherfolk.

Fishing workers, in particular, have faced many challenges compared to other seafarers.

“Iyong fishers ang pinaka-problematic, maraming mga tiwaling fishing operators and manning agency,” he said. 

(Fishers have been the most problematic, there are a lot of corrupt fishing operators and manning agencies.) 

In 2024, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the Magna Carta for Seafarers, which aims to improve working conditions for the country’s seafaring workers. Cacdac noted that this year will focus on implementing the new law.

Cacdac also said that the signing of the measure provided the government with a solid framework for repatriating Filipinos caught in international incidents, such as the crisis in the Red Sea.

DMW

OFW
