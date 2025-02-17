Ferraris, McLarens: P336 million worth of luxury cars seized in Makati

Luxury cars that were allegedly smuggled seized in a Makati warehouse during an operation by the Bureau of Customs on Feb. 14, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs seized luxury vehicles worth P366 million from a Makati City warehouse on February 14, 2025, including Ferraris, Porsches, and McLarens.

This operation followed a similar seizure of P1.4 billion worth of high-end cars in Pasay and Parañaque City just a day earlier, marking an intensified crackdown on alleged vehicle smuggling in Metro Manila.

The raided warehouse at 489 J.P. Rizal St., Makati City, is operated by ACH High-End Motor Service Center.

Accompanied by the Philippine Coast Guard’s Task Force Aduana, Customs officers served a letter of authority to the establishment to verify the legality of the vehicle importations and confirm proper payment of duties and taxes.

“We discovered several high-end luxury cars and are currently verifying the importation documents for these vehicles,” Customs Intelligence Verne Enciso said in a statement.

The initial inventory listed included Ferrari 488 Spider and 812 Superfast models; Porsche Targa and Cayenne; McLaren 720S; Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG; BMW; Lexus LC500; Bentley Bentayga; Land Rover Defender; Audi RS Q8; Ford Explorer; Li Xiang L7 SUV; Abarth 595 Competizione; an MV Agusta Brutale 1000RR motorcycle, and two Toyota Alphard vans.

Next steps. The showroom and storage facility have been sealed and a formal inventory will be conducted by customs examiners in the presence of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), barangay officials and storage representatives.

According to the bureau, the owners, lessees, lessors, occupants, representatives, or any responsible parties have 15 days from receiving the letter of authority to present documentation proving proper payment of all duties and taxes.

Failure to do so will result in charges under the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.



