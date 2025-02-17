^

Headlines

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
February 17, 2025 | 9:11am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
A worker of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety dismantles illegal campaign posters as part of the local government’s Oplan Baklas yesterday.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;32 million votes for VP Sara trump 215 House signatures&rsquo;

‘32 million votes for VP Sara trump 215 House signatures’

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
The 32 million votes that Vice President Sara Duterte obtained in the May 2022 elections – a million more than President...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee: Impeachment complaint sat in House for 2 months

Imee: Impeachment complaint sat in House for 2 months

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
It was the dilly-dallying by the House of Representatives on the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte that made the...
Headlines
fbtw
SC urged: Compel Senate to convene impeachment court

SC urged: Compel Senate to convene impeachment court

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has been asked to compel members of the Senate to constitute themselves into an impeachment court, even...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd distributing 62,000 laptops, TV sets in Q2

DepEd distributing 62,000 laptops, TV sets in Q2

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 9 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) will roll out 62,000 laptops and smart TV packages worth P1.8 billion for public schools...
Headlines
fbtw
Taiwan seeks more Pinoy tourists

Taiwan seeks more Pinoy tourists

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
Taiwan is on a vigorous tourism drive as it invites Filipinos to visit the self-ruled island.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Brace for toll hikes &ndash; TRB

Brace for toll hikes – TRB

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 9 hours ago
Motorists must brace for higher costs of traveling this year, as the government is poised to approve a set of rate hikes for...
Headlines
fbtw

No Filipino journalist killed in 2024 – report

By Paul Icamina | 9 hours ago
For the first time in 20 years, no Filipino journalist was killed in 2024, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a special report.
Headlines
fbtw
Three new PCG officers take oath

Three new PCG officers take oath

By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
Days before he steps down, outgoing Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista led the donning of ranks...
Headlines
fbtw
Alyansa bets offer solutions to Mindanao power issues

Alyansa bets offer solutions to Mindanao power issues

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas senatorial candidates have offered some solutions to power concerns in Mindanao, such as...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with