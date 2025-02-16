Immigration nabs Korean fraudster in Makati

MANILA, Philippines — A South Korean man wanted in his home country for a series of fraudulent investment scams has been arrested in Makati City, according to the Bureau of Immigration.

In a statement on Sunday, February 16, the bureau said that they had apprehended 35-year-old Chu Hoyong, following a mission order after the request for arrest of the South Korean government.

He was arrested at his residence on Cruzada Street, in Makati on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said that the South Korean government reported his presence and illegal activities in the country, which prompted it to request his arrest.

“We were informed that aside from investment scams he is also involved in telecommunications fraud which he possibly operated while staying in the country,” Viado said in a statement.

Chu is also the subject of two arrest warrants issued by Korean courts for fraudulent schemes that victimized numerous compatriots.

Viado said that Chu's deportation is a priority, which would subsequently lead to his blacklisting and a ban on re-entering the Philippines.

According to the bureau, the Bukbu district court in Seoul issued an arrest warrant for Chu on April 12, 2022.

He is accused of providing worthless collateral for loans, resulting in combined losses of 2.26 billion won ( P90,457,093.74) for his victims.

The Seoul district court also issued a warrant in January, charging him with another fraud case involving over 76.4 million won (P3,057,930.07) allegedly obtained under the pretense of cryptocurrency repayment.

The bureau added that Korean authorities consider Chu a high-value target, suspecting his involvement with telecom fraud syndicates operating in the Philippines.

Records indicate Chu has been overstaying in the Philippines since his last arrival on March 13, 2022.

He is currently detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, awaiting deportation proceedings.