DepEd condemns killing of Sulu education official, calls for swift justice

This file photo of the Department of Education's schools division office in Sulu was taken Nov. 6, 2023, during the officials' flag ceremony.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education has condemned the killing of one of its ranking officials in Sulu, who was gunned down in broad daylight outside her office last week.

Sonatria Gaspar, assistant schools division superintendent of Sulu, was shot multiple times in the head by an unidentified gunman on Friday afternoon, February 7, outside the fenced compound of the DepEd office in Barangay San Raymundo, Jolo. She died instantly at the scene.

"Her senseless passing robs us of her contributions. This violence steals futures of potential impact, leaving an absence that will be profoundly felt," DepEd said in a statement on Tuesday, February 11.

"This incident is an attack on our education system," the department added.

This is the first such attack on a ranking DepEd official under Secretary Sonny Angara, whose term began July last year, DepEd media relations officer Dennis Legaspi told Philstar.com.

The department is now coordinating with Gaspar's family and her colleagues to extend assistance while working with the Bangsamoro region's Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) to "build a peaceful environment for education."

In a separate statement, the MBHTE strongly condemned what it called a "senseless act of violence that has left an indelible mark on the community and the education sector."

"We call for justice and an end to violence, urging authorities to ensure that those responsible for this crime are held accountable," MBHTE Minister Mohagher Iqbal said, adding they are closely coordinating with law enforcement authorities to support ongoing investigations.

BARMM police regional director, Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, has ordered the Jolo Municipal Police Station and Sulu Provincial Police Office to work together in identifying and prosecuting the gunman, who fled immediately after the shooting.

Following Islamic tradition, Gaspar's remains were transported by boat to Zamboanga City on Friday night for immediate burial within 24 hours after death.

Sen. Lito Lapid has also called for swift justice for the slain DepEd official.