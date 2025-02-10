House prosecutors seek subpoena for Sara Duterte’s bank records in impeachment trial

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte speaks during a press conference at her office in Manila on December 11, 2024. Philippine lawmakers on February 5 voted to send articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte to the Senate, a day before the current congressional session was set to end.

MANILA, Philippines — Once the Senate convenes as an impeachment court, House prosecutors in Vice President Sara Duterte’s trial plan to seek a subpoena for her bank records to examine evidence related to her alleged “unexplained wealth.”

Rep. Joel Chua (Manila, 3rd District), one of the 11 prosecutors, said on Monday, February 10, that the subpoena pertains to Duterte’s statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).

They plan on coordinating with the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) and Commission on Audit (COA).

“Well, we will request it from the impeachment court since they have the authority to subpoena documents. So we will apply to the impeachment court for this [bank records] to be subpoenaed so that our evidence will be stronger,” he said in Filipino at a press conference.

Chua clarified, however, that it will be up to the Senate to decide whether to grant the request to subpoena Duterte’s bank records.

“That is the call of the Senate, of the Senate president. For us, we will just do what we believe is right based on the law,” Chua said in a mix of English and Filipino.

He noted that during the impeachment trial of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Renato Corona, the Senate was able to access Corona’s financial records through the AMLC.

Corona was accused of amassing ill-gotten wealth and for failing to fully disclose his assets. He was impeached by the House in December 2011 and convicted by the Senate in May 2012. That’s around five months.

Rules on accessing bank records

Chua added that accessing an official’s bank records is not exclusive to impeachment cases, as it has also been done in regular court proceedings.

“The Bank Secrecy Law provides an exception for impeachment cases, and we intend to use all legal means to secure relevant documents, in addition to the evidence already present, that will aid in the trial,” he said.

Republic Act 1405, or the Bank Secrecy Law, classifies all bank deposits as “absolutely confidential,” barring any examination or inquiry into them.

However, the law permits the examination of deposits only under the following conditions:

If the depositor grants a written consent.

In cases of impeachment.

Upon a court order in cases involving bribery or dereliction of duty by public officials.

When the deposited or invested money is the subject of litigation.

The House of Representatives impeached Duterte on February 5, with 215 members endorsing the fourth complaint, which accuses her of graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution and other high crimes.

RELATED: The allegations against VP Sara Duterte in impeachment proceedings

What are the bank records for?

The fourth article of impeachment alleges that Duterte’s bank deposits exceeded her total salary as vice mayor (2007-2010) and mayor of Davao City (2010-2013, 2016-2022).

The complainants cited Duterte’s SALNs from 2007 to 2012, 2016 and 2017, which showed her net worth rising from P13.88 million in 2007 to P22.12 million in 2012. By 2017, it had doubled to P44.83 million.

It also pointed to the alleged transactions totaling over P2 billion from 2006 to 2015 in joint accounts with her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV raised this at the House Quad Committee, claiming the bank records he saw were from the Senate.

While Congress is on break due to the campaign period of the 2025 midterm elections, Chua said the prosecution team will continue to prepare for the impeachment trial.

He said they will review existing evidence, including House hearings on Duterte’s alleged misuse of confidential funds, secure documents, coordinate with financial agencies and prepare witnesses.

“The recess does not stop our work. The prosecutors are reviewing evidence, gathering testimonies, and ensuring that we are ready once the Senate acts,” Chua said.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, however, said the upper house will convene as an impeachment court when Congress resumes on June 2 — after the midterm polls.