Plane crash in Maguindanao was US aircraft conducting military surveillance

A light plane lies on its side after crashing in a grassy field in Barangay Malatimon in Ampatuan town on Feb. 6, 2025 afternoon. Local authorities said four people died in the accident.

MANILA, Philippines — A United States Department of Defense-contracted surveillance aircraft conducting intelligence operations at the request of Philippine authorities has been identified as the plane that crashed yesterday in Maguindanao del Sur, killing all four people aboard.

The US Indo-Pacific Command confirmed in a statement on Friday, February 7 that the victims include one US military service member and three defense contractors.

Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The aircraft was performing a routine intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission as part of US-Philippine security cooperation activities when the incident occurred, according to the statement.

“The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, and we have no further details to release at this time,” the Indo-Pacific Command said.

The Indo-Pacific Command said additional updates would be provided as they become available.

US forces have traditionally been deployed to parts of Mindanao primarily in support of the Philippine military's counterinsurgency efforts against militant groups.

In November 2024, the Philippines and the United States signed a military intelligence-sharing agreement that establishes protocols for sharing military secrets between the two countries, though it stops short of requiring either nation to disclose sensitive data.