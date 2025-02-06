^

Customs officers, shipping company execs nabbed over P2.7-billion shabu haul

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 6, 2025 | 3:50pm
File photo of illegal drugs seized by authorities.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) have arrested several individuals over the seizure of more than 400 kilograms of methamphetamine, locally known as “shabu.”

The illegal drugs were discovered inside a cargo upon inspection by authorities on January 23. Its estimated worth is P2.7 billion, according to NBI Director Jaime Santiago.

The shipment, originating from Karachi, Pakistan, was declared as food products, specifically vermicelli and custards.  

However, upon closer inspection, authorities discovered 404.9515 kilos of shabu concealed inside the boxes.

“The inquest prosecutor have found prima facie evidence na may certainty of conviction,” Santiago said in a press conference on Thursday, February 6. 

According to Santiago, the cargo was consigned to Red Shinting Consumer Goods Trading based in Las Piñas City and shipped by Ayan Enterprise/Trading & Logistics. 

He added that the suspects witnessed the opening of the cargo. 

“Dumating naman sila hindi nila akalain buko na sila…So dumating sila and when we opened the boxes, ayun na nga, tumambad na mga laman ay ganito,” Santiago said.

(They arrived, unaware that they were already exposed. So they arrived, and when we opened the boxes, well, there it was, the contents were revealed like this.)

“So hindi na sila makaatras, we immediately placed them under arrest,” he added. 

(At that point, they were unable to retreat, and we immediately placed them under arrest.)

The following are the individuals apprehended: 

  • Oscar Campo Berba (Red Shinting/Consignee)
  • Kevin Lee Manuel Arrio (Customs Broker)
  • Richard Perlado Aguantar (Customs Broker)
  • Karen Villaflor Sacro (Chairman of Ark Global Movers Freight Forwarding Company)
  • Rey Baysa Gujilde (President of Ark Global Movers Freight Forwarding Company

The suspects were brought to the Department of Justice for inquest proceedings related to their violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. 

Following the inquest, the case was formally filed in court and is currently pending trial.

Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano described the operation of apprehending the suspects as the "proper use of confidential funds."

“'Yung intelligence gathering, technical operations, logistical, security and post-operations were funded by confidential funds,” he said.

“This is just a very good example of how it should be used,” he added. 

