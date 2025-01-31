^

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

January 31, 2025 | 11:56am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Farmers threshing rice grains as Mount Kanlaon volcano spews ash into the air as seen from Moises Padilla town, Negros Occidental, central Philippines on Dec. 23, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.

