^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
January 24, 2025 | 5:44pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A photo of Kanlaon Volcano's crater captured on Dec. 14, 2024.
Task Force Kanlaon via Radyo Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on December 9.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December 9.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
6 Philippine universities in world rankings

6 Philippine universities in world rankings

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Six Philippine universities earned spots in Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject, missing only one...
Headlines
fbtw
House budget panel remains silent on alleged 'blank' entries in 2025 budget

House budget panel remains silent on alleged 'blank' entries in 2025 budget

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Unanswered questions about the alleged "blank line items" in the 2025 national budget have sparked constitutional concerns,...
Headlines
fbtw

Congress satisfaction reaches lowest – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Months before the May midterm elections, public satisfaction with the Senate and House of Representatives has dropped to its lowest since the start of the Marcos administration, a Social Weather Stations survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Japanese fugitive wanted for theft nabbed in Pampanga

Japanese fugitive wanted for theft nabbed in Pampanga

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
In a statement on Thursday, January 23, 28-year-old Japanese national Tsukita Yuhei was arrested on Monday in Barangay Balibago,...
Headlines
fbtw
Printing of ballots to resume Monday &ndash; Comelec

Printing of ballots to resume Monday – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
The resumption of the printing of ballots for the midterm elections in May will have to wait until Monday and not this weekend...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos &lsquo;not blocking&rsquo; impeachment efforts vs VP Sara, says Palace

Marcos ‘not blocking’ impeachment efforts vs VP Sara, says Palace

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 hour ago
Malacañang denied that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was meddling in efforts by the House of Representatives to impeach...
Headlines
fbtw
What happens to the 2025 budget if challenged in the Supreme Court?

What happens to the 2025 budget if challenged in the Supreme Court?

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 hour ago
The 2025 budget has had no shortage of controversies, from its deliberation in Congress to its delayed signing by President...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to honor Interpol's requests, not ICC &mdash; Palace

Philippines to honor Interpol's requests, not ICC — Palace

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
The Palace has made it clear that the Philippines is more likely to respond to requests from the International Criminal Police...
Headlines
fbtw
US embassy warns Filipinos of fake visa payment requests

US embassy warns Filipinos of fake visa payment requests

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
The United States Embassy in the Philippines has issued an urgent warning about fraudulent visa application schemes targeting...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with