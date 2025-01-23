Shear line, amihan to bring rainy Thursday to Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — Luzon may expect cloudy skies and rains on Thursday, January 23, due to the shear line and the northeast monsoon or amihan, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said the shear line may affect the eastern section of Southern Luzon while amihan may affect northern and central Luzon.

Bicol Region, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Aklan, Capiz and Northern Samar may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Central Luzon may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan.

Amihan may also bring cloudy skies with light rains to Cagayan Valley and Aurora.

Meanwhile, SOCCSKSARGEN, Davao Region, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of the country, according to the state weather bureau.