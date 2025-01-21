Amihan, shear line to bring rains over Luzon, parts of Visayas

Pedestrians with their umbrellas cross the Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City under light rain on May 29, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to some portions of Luzon and Visayas, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast on Tuesday, January 21, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” may affect Luzon while the shear line may bring rains to eastern Visayas.

Northern Samar and Eastern Samar may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon may expect cloudy skies with light rains due to the amihan.

The amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, the easterlies may bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The rest of the country may also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also due to the easterlies.