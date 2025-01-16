^

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
January 16, 2025 | 9:56am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A farmer works in a rice field at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on December 9.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December 9.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

