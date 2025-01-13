^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
January 13, 2025 | 6:33pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A photo of Kanlaon Volcano's crater captured on Dec. 14, 2024.
Task Force Kanlaon via Radyo Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on December 9.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December 9.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chavit Singson backs out of Senate race
play

Chavit Singson backs out of Senate race

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur governor Chavit Singson said he is withdrawing his candidacy for senator in the upcoming 2025 national and...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress to tackle Sara impeach raps

Congress to tackle Sara impeach raps

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Senators and members of the House of Representatives comprising the country’s bicameral Congress will resume session...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI wraps up probe into VP Sara Duterte's death threats vs Marcos
play

NBI wraps up probe into VP Sara Duterte's death threats vs Marcos

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has concluded its investigation into Vice President Sara Duterte’s alleged death...
Headlines
fbtw
Vico Sotto: Most public servants want clean government

Vico Sotto: Most public servants want clean government

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, one of the youngest local government executives in the Philippines, highlighted his administration’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos&rsquo; trilateral call with Biden, Ishiba reset

Marcos’ trilateral call with Biden, Ishiba reset

By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
The trilateral phone call between President Marcos, outgoing US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Supreme Court: Lack of campaign funds does not qualify as nuisance candidacy

Supreme Court: Lack of campaign funds does not qualify as nuisance candidacy

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
The Supreme Court has reiterated that a candidate should not be automatically considered a nuisance simply for lacking sufficient...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco lowers electricity rates for January

Meralco lowers electricity rates for January

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Meralco has lowered the electricity rate to P11.7428 per kWh this month, resulting in a slight reduction in household bills.Households...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines files new diplomatic protest vs China over 'monster ship'

Philippines files new diplomatic protest vs China over 'monster ship'

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
The Philippines has filed another diplomatic protest against China over the latter’s “illegal actions” in...
Headlines
fbtw
Biden &lsquo;optimistic&rsquo; that Trump will continue trilateral partnership with Japan, Philippines

Biden ‘optimistic’ that Trump will continue trilateral partnership with Japan, Philippines

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
United States President Joe Biden is “optimistic” that president-elect Donald Trump will continue their country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with