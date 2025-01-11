^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
January 11, 2025 | 5:07pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A photo of Kanlaon Volcano's crater captured on Dec. 14, 2024.
Task Force Kanlaon via Radyo Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP offers 44 free online courses for 2025

UP offers 44 free online courses for 2025

23 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU) has announced its lineup of 44 free online courses for 2025, covering...
Headlines
fbtw
US aircraft carrier deployed to South China Sea

US aircraft carrier deployed to South China Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
The USS Carl Vinson, a US Navy Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, is in the South China Sea for “routine...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD: Comelec personnel to be invited to ayuda payouts

DSWD: Comelec personnel to be invited to ayuda payouts

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
To prevent or discourage politicians and candidates from attending aid distribution activities in violation of election rules,...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to prioritize passage of 4 key bills

Senate to prioritize passage of 4 key bills

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
The Senate will prioritize the passage of four key bills, including the postponement of barangay elections to 2029, before...
Headlines
fbtw
Coup won&rsquo;t solve Philippine problems &ndash; AFP chief

Coup won’t solve Philippine problems – AFP chief

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
It’s by voting for the right leaders that the people can help solve the country’s problems and not by inviting...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Poor families lowering living standards &ndash; SWS

Poor families lowering living standards – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Self-rated poor Filipino families significantly increased last year despite indicators showing that they have already lowered...
Headlines
fbtw
BI discovers name used by Matobato to leave Philippines

BI discovers name used by Matobato to leave Philippines

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has  identified the name used by self-confessed former Davao Death Squad...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandigan denies bail for &lsquo;undead&rsquo; businesswoman in textbook scam

Sandigan denies bail for ‘undead’ businesswoman in textbook scam

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
For faking her own death, assuming false identities and repeatedly fleeing from authorities, the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG continues to challenge China &lsquo;trespassing&rsquo;

PCG continues to challenge China ‘trespassing’

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
After withdrawing its biggest vessel nicknamed the “monster ship” from the waters of Zambales, the China Coast...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with