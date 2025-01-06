^

LIVE updates: Traffic situation post-2024 holiday break

January 6, 2025 | 9:02am
Heavy volume of motorists ply the southbound lane of EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City before dawn, (August 18, 2022) as the MMDA starts apprehending violators of the expanded Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) or commonly known as the number coding, after a three-day dry run of the traffic congestion scheme.
MANILA, Philippines — Several commuters and motorists are expected to encounter heavy traffic on Monday, January 6, as Filipinos return to Manila after the holiday break for Christmas and New Year.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through Proclamation 368, declared the following non-working holidays:

  • December 24 - Christmas Eve (special non-working holiday)
  • December 25 - Christmas Day (regular holiday)
  • December 30 - Rizal Day (regular holiday)
  • December 31 - Last Day of the Year (special non-working holiday)
  • January 1 - New Year's Day (regular holiday)

View the updates below to guide you on the traffic situation in Metro Manila and the North Luzon Expressway, South Luzon Expressway, Cavitex, CALAX, SCTEX and Skyway:

CHRISTMAS

HOLIDAY

NEW YEAR
