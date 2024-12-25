^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
December 25, 2024 | 9:45am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Farmers threshing rice grains as Mount Kanlaon volcano spews ash into the air as seen from Moises Padilla town, Negros Occidental on December 23, 2024.
AFP / Francis Fabiania

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on December 9.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December 9.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

 

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Most frugal, highest spenders

Most frugal, highest spenders

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Sen. Mark Villar, son of property tycoon Manuel Villar Jr. who is listed among the world’s top 200 billionaires, was...
Headlines
fbtw
Cloudy Christmas in Metro, other areas

Cloudy Christmas in Metro, other areas

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
A cloudy Christmas is set to greet most parts of the country today due to the shear line and the northwest monsoon, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Serve as a light that brings hope to others

Marcos: Serve as a light that brings hope to others

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos called on Filipinos to reflect on living a life filled with meaning and purpose and to serve as a light that...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH places health facilities under Code White Alert

DOH places health facilities under Code White Alert

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health has placed hospitals and other health facilities under Code White Alert to ensure safe celebration...
Headlines
fbtw
14,200 spend Christmas Eve in evacuation centers as Kanlaon erupts

14,200 spend Christmas Eve in evacuation centers as Kanlaon erupts

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
The Kanlaon Volcano eruption has forced approximately 14,200 residents to spend Christmas Eve in evacuation centers instead...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ERC admits absence of rules in NGCP&rsquo;s regulatory reset

ERC admits absence of rules in NGCP’s regulatory reset

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission admitted there is an absence of rules following its failure to approve the National Grid...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines-Korea free trade deal takes effect December 31

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The Philippines-Korea Free Trade Agreement, which is seen to significantly enhance market access for Philippine products in the Korean market, will take effect on Dec. 31.
Headlines
fbtw
Seniors, PWDs got P12-billion benefits through 20% discount &ndash; Salceda

Seniors, PWDs got P12-billion benefits through 20% discount – Salceda

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
Senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the country have obtained P12 billion in benefits through the 20-percent...
Headlines
fbtw
DND chief defends possible acquisition of U.S missiles

DND chief defends possible acquisition of U.S missiles

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said that the military's proposal to procure Lockheed Martin mid-range missiles for...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with