Cloud clusters outside PAR may turn into LPA

PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda said in a briefing yesterday that rains are expected in the eastern part of Visayas and Mindanao amid the effect of the shear line and the possible LPA.

MANILA, Philippines — Cloud clusters outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) east of Visayas and Mindanao may develop into a low-pressure area (LPA) within the next 24 to 48 hours, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

“We are continuously monitoring these cloud clusters amid the possibility that these cloud clusters may have circulation and may develop into an LPA within the next 24 to 48 hours,” Castañeda said.

She advised the public to continue to get updates from the state weather bureau to ensure the preparedness of everyone in case the cloud clusters develop into an LPA.

Meanwhile, Castañeda said that the shear line continues to bring rains in the eastern part of Southern Luzon.

“There is a chance of rains and thunderstorms in the Bicol region and certain parts of Eastern Visayas (because of the shear line). We advise our fellow citizens to be on alert for possible flooding and landslide,” she added.

Based on the latest weather forecast of PAGASA, Bicol region and Northern Samar will experience rains brought by the shear line while the northeast monsoon will affect Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

“Cooler temperature will be experienced especially at dawn brought by the northeast monsoon,” Castañeda said.

On other hand, easterlies will affect the rest of the country where isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will persist.

Castañeda said that the gale warning was hoisted in Batanes, Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and the western coast of Pangasinan where 3.1 to five meters of waves will be experienced.