AKAP budget partially restored in Bicam approved budget

Sen. Grace Poe speaks to the media on December 11, 2024 at the Manila Hotel following the conclusion of the bicameral conference committee for the 2025 national budget.

MANILA, Philippines — The contentious Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) has been restored in the bicameral conference committee's approved version of the 2025 national budget.

The AKAP provision, which was introduced in the 2024 General Appropriations Act by lawmakers from the House of Representatives, has been heavily criticized by members of the Senate.

AKAP initially gained controversy for being a surprise insertion unknown to many senators. Vice President Sara Duterte had even alleged that the AKAP was being used to buy votes.

At last year’s bicam, it was a last-minute insertion from the House, as it was neither in the 2024 National Expediture Program, nor was it in the Senate's approved version of the bill.

"We have agreed to reduce the AKAP fund. From the initial amount that the House asked for [that was] P39 billion if I am not mistaken, we were able to lower it to… about P26 billion," Poe said in Filipino.

Other than being a last-minute insertion, the AKAP program was also criticized for its loose wording, as well as only being widely available for House lawmakers.

The buzzer-beating AKAP was filed under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). It aimed to provide financial aid amounting to P3,000 to P5,000 to those who are near poor and are not covered by other government programs.

Poe said bicameral committee members were also able to clarify certain provisions of the AKAP. It was agreed to to be used as aid to minimum-wage business owners affected by different situaitons, including inflation.

Senators, moreover, are now allowed to participate in the AKAP progam, Poe added.

Poe confirmed that in the 2025 budget, P21 billion of the AKAP will go to the House, and P5 billion is for the Senate.

Asked how exactly the funds will be divided among senators and House lawmakers, Poe said that it would still depend on the needs of

"It depends on the place… for example for congress leaders, there are more people in need in their area," Poe said.

Poe said no one is "entitled" to certain amounts in AKAP.

The Senate, through the DSWD's budget sponsor Sen. Imee Marcos, opted to delete the AKAP's budget and join it with the established Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS).

The AICS is meant to assist citizens who are in need when it came to education, medicine, and more.