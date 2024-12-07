^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
December 7, 2024 | 11:32am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine, United States, Japan hold joint sail in West Philippine Sea

Philippine, United States, Japan hold joint sail in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
For the fifth time this year, warships of the Philippine Navy, United States military and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US, Japan conduct fresh joint sail in South China Sea

Philippines, US, Japan conduct fresh joint sail in South China Sea

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
Armed forces from the Philippines, United States and Japan conducted another joint sail in the South China Sea on Friday,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Mother of All Philippine Maps&rsquo; presented at Malaca&ntilde;ang

‘Mother of All Philippine Maps’ presented at Malacañang

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
A nearly three-century-old map that helped the Philippines win its territorial dispute against China was formally received...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs law suspending student loan payments during calamities

Marcos signs law suspending student loan payments during calamities

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law on Friday, December 6, a measure that temporarily pauses student loan...
Headlines
fbtw

Ex-Palace exec appears before NBI over VP’s ‘kill’ remark

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
Former Malacañang press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles appeared before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) yesterday, after being summoned to provide information regarding alleged threats made by Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBI raids Davao del Norte POGO; 59 arrested

NBI raids Davao del Norte POGO; 59 arrested

By Edith Regalado | 12 hours ago
Fifty-nine workers at an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operation (POGO) were arrested in an early morning raid yesterday by...
Headlines
fbtw
Garin blames former DOH chief for expired vaccines

Garin blames former DOH chief for expired vaccines

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
House Deputy Majority Leader and Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin yesterday blamed the previous administration’s health secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato to cooperate with DOJ in crimes against humanity probe

Bato to cooperate with DOJ in crimes against humanity probe

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Considered the architect of the war on drugs, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa vowed to cooperate with the Department of Justice (DOJ)...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Indonesia agree on repatriation of Mary Jane Veloso on death row

Philippines, Indonesia agree on repatriation of Mary Jane Veloso on death row

By Marchio Gorbiano | 17 hours ago
Manila and Jakarta signed an agreement Friday to repatriate Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina on death row for drug charges in...
Headlines
fbtw
'Imperative': Lakas-CMD lawmaker urges government to rejoin ICC

'Imperative': Lakas-CMD lawmaker urges government to rejoin ICC

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 18 hours ago
A lawmaker from the dominant political party called on the Philippine government to reinstate its membership in the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with