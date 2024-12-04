^

South Korea remains safe for travelers, says DFA official

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 4, 2024 | 3:28pm
South Korea remains safe for travelers, says DFA official
People wear traditional Hanbok clothing as they attend a culture festival in Seoul, South Korea on May 19, 2023.
AFP / Anthony Wallace

MANILA, Philippines — A senior official of the Department of Foreign Affairs assured the public Wednesday, December 4 that Filipinos need not cancel their trips to South Korea after President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition and subsequent lifting of martial law in the country late Tuesday, December 3.

"We won't say to cancel the trips, but be very circumspect and careful," DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said in an interview with Radyo DZBB. 

"Take precautions when abroad. But there is no war," De Vega said in mixed Filipino and English. The department will also release an official advisory later, he added.

De Vega said the recent tensions in South Korea appear to be primarily a political issue rather than a peace and order concern, though he noted the South Korean president's remarks about an apparent increase in threats from North Korea. 

The Philippine Embassy in Seoul advised the Filipino community Tuesday night to stay calm and follow local advisories. According to De Vega, no Filipinos have contacted the embassy with concerns about the situation.

There are currently about 68,000 Filipinos in South Korea, with numbers growing due to the hiring of seasonal and farm workers. 

De Vega confirmed that no flights from the Philippines to South Korea have been cancelled. 

"The good news is that because [martial law] was lifted, tensions will go down there," De Vega added.

Yoon declared martial law in a late-night emergency television address, accusing the opposition of paralyzing the government with "anti-state activities." 

The declaration included a six-point decree that banned political activities and parties, "false propaganda," strikes, and "gatherings that incite social unrest."

However, 190 lawmakers managed to enter the National Assembly and voted unanimously to reject Yoon's declaration. 

Following the parliamentary vote, Yoon withdrew the order and the military deployed for martial law operations.

The martial law declaration came amid a budget dispute between Yoon and the opposition Democratic Party, which had cut approximately 4.1 trillion won ($2.8 billion) from his proposed 677 trillion won budget for next year.

The opposition has since demanded Yoon's resignation, accusing him of "insurrection." The country's main labor union group has also called for an "indefinite general strike" until he steps down. — with a report from Agence France-Presse

