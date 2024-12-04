^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
December 4, 2024 | 2:44pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A farmer walks past rice fields at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos urges action as Philippines hosts climate fund meet

Marcos urges action as Philippines hosts climate fund meet

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
President Marcos has expressed hope that the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage would find ways to ensure that Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang has no hand in impeachment raps vs. Sara &mdash; Bersamin
play

Malacañang has no hand in impeachment raps vs. Sara — Bersamin

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Palace denied any involvement in the filing of impeachment complaints against former ally Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace distances itself from Sara impeach bid

Palace distances itself from Sara impeach bid

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday distanced itself from the filing on Monday of an impeachment complaint against President Marcos’...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque files counter-affidavit from Abu Dhabi

Roque files counter-affidavit from Abu Dhabi

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque has submitted a counter-affidavit – notarized in Abu Dhabi – on the...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP's foreign travel expenses in 2023 six times bigger &mdash; COA

OVP's foreign travel expenses in 2023 six times bigger — COA

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte racked up P42.58 million in travel expenses in 2023 during her first full year in the position...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
VP Sara Duterte faces 2nd impeachment complaint

VP Sara Duterte faces 2nd impeachment complaint

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 hour ago
A few days after the first, a second impeachment complaint was filed against Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday, December...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines employs own version of China's 'gray-zone' tactics, says new Navy chief

Philippines employs own version of China's 'gray-zone' tactics, says new Navy chief

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Navy has developed its version of Beijing's "gray zone" tactics to counter Chinese vessels swarming the West...
Headlines
fbtw
'Internationally wrongful act': Gov't demands legal remedy for climate change damages at top UN court

'Internationally wrongful act': Gov't demands legal remedy for climate change damages at top UN court

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
The Philippine government asserted before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday, December 3, that countries...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG reports latest water cannon attack by Chinese vessels near Scarborough Shoal

PCG reports latest water cannon attack by Chinese vessels near Scarborough Shoal

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
Chinese Coast Guard vessels made "aggressive actions" against a Philippine patrol boat during a routine maritime patrol...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with