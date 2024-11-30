^

Headlines

On Bonifacio Day, Marcos urges Filipinos to fight vs hunger, corruption

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
November 30, 2024 | 11:08am
On Bonifacio Day, Marcos urges Filipinos to fight vs hunger, corruption
In this undated photo shows the monument of revolutionary hero Andres Bonifacio near the Manila City Hall.
Philippine News Agency

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Saturday, November 30, called on Filipinos to honor the legacy of Andres Bonifacio by working to address the nation’s most pressing challenges, including hunger, corruption and criminality.

In his message for the 161st Bonifacio Day, Marcos urged Filipinos to reflect on the sacrifices of the revolutionary hero and embody his patriotism in building a better country.

“Let us honor his memory by finding a deeper meaning in his sacrifice and doing our part in liberating our country from the shackles of hunger, corruption, criminality and other ills of society,” the president said.

Marcos mentioned Bonifacio’s humble beginnings, saying that these did not stop him from pursuing his vision of freedom and unity for the nation.

“Today, we honor the life and heroism of the Supremo of the Katipunan and Hero of the Masses who organized and inspired his fellow Filipinos to rise against tyranny and break the chains of oppression,” he said.

He also highlighted Bonifacio’s role in igniting the Philippine Revolution, a turning point that united Filipinos and inspired many to lay down their lives for the nation.

“With his courage, he lit the flames of the Philippine Revolution, which finally united our land and emboldened many to lay down their lives willingly for the cause of our motherland against the colonizers,” Marcos said.

The president urged Filipinos to honor Bonifacio’s legacy of sacrifice, which continues to inspire efforts toward nation-building.

"As we celebrate this auspicious occasion, let us remember the legacy of sacrifice that he and our forebears have demonstrated. We owe them a debt of gratitude for awakening our nationalist consciousness, upholding our sense of identity, and rousing our spirit of self-determination,” Marcos said.

He also encouraged the public to work together in building a “Bagong Pilipinas,” where all Filipinos live in peace, progress and harmony.

The life and heroism of Bonifacio or Gat Andres are commemorated every year on November 30.

BONGBONG MARCOS

BONIFACIO DAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No valid grounds to probe VP &ndash; ombudsman

No valid grounds to probe VP – ombudsman

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
For Ombudsman Samuel Martires, there are no valid grounds at this point to investigate Vice President Sara Duterte for her...
Headlines
fbtw
Can Sara be removed as Army reservist?

Can Sara be removed as Army reservist?

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Because of her recent statements against Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. and President Marcos,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos confirms asking House to cease impeachment efforts vs Sara Duterte

Marcos confirms asking House to cease impeachment efforts vs Sara Duterte

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday confirmed that he asked lawmakers to stop any efforts to impeach Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Former senator Nina Rasul, 94

Former senator Nina Rasul, 94

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
Santanina Rasul, the country’s first Muslim woman senator, passed away on Nov. 28, the Senate announced yesterday. She...
Headlines
fbtw
Mixed pump movements seen next week

Mixed pump movements seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Following recent hikes, pump prices of petroleum products are expected to move in opposite directions next week.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Business groups: Prioritize nation’s welfare over politics

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
Business groups are urging government leaders to make the nation’s welfare a priority and to uphold the rule of law, as the rift between the Marcoses and Dutertes deepens.
Headlines
fbtw
DOT welcomes implementation of e-visa system for India

DOT welcomes implementation of e-visa system for India

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
The Department of Tourism welcomed the announcement of the Department of Foreign Affairs that it has rolled out the electronic...
Headlines
fbtw
Churches organize to monitor POGO ban

Churches organize to monitor POGO ban

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
An organization of Christian churches in the Philippines will monitor the implementation of the ban on Philippine offshore...
Headlines
fbtw
House: No impeachment agenda vs VP Sara, but complaints will be deliberated

House: No impeachment agenda vs VP Sara, but complaints will be deliberated

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 18 hours ago
While filing an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte is not part of the House agenda, any complaint filed...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos tells AFP troops: Do not be fooled, do your jobs

Marcos tells AFP troops: Do not be fooled, do your jobs

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to remember their missions, alluding to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with