On Bonifacio Day, Marcos urges Filipinos to fight vs hunger, corruption

In this undated photo shows the monument of revolutionary hero Andres Bonifacio near the Manila City Hall.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Saturday, November 30, called on Filipinos to honor the legacy of Andres Bonifacio by working to address the nation’s most pressing challenges, including hunger, corruption and criminality.

In his message for the 161st Bonifacio Day, Marcos urged Filipinos to reflect on the sacrifices of the revolutionary hero and embody his patriotism in building a better country.

“Let us honor his memory by finding a deeper meaning in his sacrifice and doing our part in liberating our country from the shackles of hunger, corruption, criminality and other ills of society,” the president said.

Marcos mentioned Bonifacio’s humble beginnings, saying that these did not stop him from pursuing his vision of freedom and unity for the nation.

“Today, we honor the life and heroism of the Supremo of the Katipunan and Hero of the Masses who organized and inspired his fellow Filipinos to rise against tyranny and break the chains of oppression,” he said.

He also highlighted Bonifacio’s role in igniting the Philippine Revolution, a turning point that united Filipinos and inspired many to lay down their lives for the nation.

“With his courage, he lit the flames of the Philippine Revolution, which finally united our land and emboldened many to lay down their lives willingly for the cause of our motherland against the colonizers,” Marcos said.

The president urged Filipinos to honor Bonifacio’s legacy of sacrifice, which continues to inspire efforts toward nation-building.

"As we celebrate this auspicious occasion, let us remember the legacy of sacrifice that he and our forebears have demonstrated. We owe them a debt of gratitude for awakening our nationalist consciousness, upholding our sense of identity, and rousing our spirit of self-determination,” Marcos said.

He also encouraged the public to work together in building a “Bagong Pilipinas,” where all Filipinos live in peace, progress and harmony.

The life and heroism of Bonifacio or Gat Andres are commemorated every year on November 30.