^

Headlines

Marcos fires back at VP Sara: ‘Ang katotohanan ay hindi dapat i-tokhang’

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 25, 2024 | 1:32pm
Marcos fires back at VP Sara: âAng katotohanan ay hindi dapat i-tokhangâ
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. releases a video statement on Nov. 25, 2024, addressing the death threats made against him by Vice President Sara Duterte.
Presidential Communications Office / Released

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:06 p.m.) — The truth cannot be killed, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared in response to Vice President Sara Duterte's death threats.

In a video statement on Monday, November 25, Marcos issued a lengthy response to Duterte's tirades against him, which included plans to have him, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez killed if anything happened to the vice president.

Marcos condemned such threats as criminal.

"Kung ganun na lang kadali ang pagplano sa pagpatay ng isang presidente, papaano pa kaya ang mga pangkaraniwan na mamamayan? 'Yang ganyang kriminal na pagtatangka ay hindi dapat pinapalampas. 'Yan ay aking papalagan (If you can plan to kill the president so easily, how much more for a regular citizen? These criminal threats cannot be allowed to pass. I will fight back)," Marcos said.

Marcos alluded to former president Rodrigo Duterte's infamous "tokhang," the police operation that led to the deaths of thousands of drug suspects.

The term "tokhang" has since become synonymous with execution.

"Hindi na sana hahantong sa ganitong drama kung sasagutin lang sana ang mga lehitimong katanungan sa Senado at House of Representatives. Ang katotohanan ay hindi dapat i-tokhang (It would not come to a drama like this if she answered legitimate questions from the Senate and the House of Representatives. The truth cannot be executed)," Marcos said.

Congressional authority. Marcos said called for an end to the chaos caused by the vice president. He said Congress has the full right to exercise its functions as an independent body, and its oversight functions must be respected.

The president also stressed that the entire executive branch and all agencies are not exempt from Congressional investigations.

Marcos also addressed Duterte's accusations that his administration had failed to address the country's issues and was using her as a punching bag instead.

However, Marcos maintained that while the government continues to work on these problems, the rule of law must be upheld.

"As a democratic country, we need to uphold the rule of law," Marcos said.

Although Duterte has backtracked on her statements, claiming they were taken out of context, her threats have already made headlines worldwide.

Duterte's tirades against Marcos are not new, but the situation took a turn for the worse when her chief aide Zuleika Lopez was detained at the House of Representatives during their investigation into the Office of the Vice President's alleged misuse of confidential funds.

The vice president has consistently refused to attend these probes until today, November 25.

History of threats. Sara had previously stated that she imagined beheading Marcos. She also threatened to exhume the remains of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and throw them into the West Philippine Sea.

With Sara's explicit declaration of plans to kill the president, security and justice agencies are treating this as a serious concern requiring investigation.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

OVP

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lopez resigning as OVP chief of staff

Lopez resigning as OVP chief of staff

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez will step down as Vice President Sara Duterte’s chief of staff after the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers&rsquo; group backs Sara&rsquo;s impeachment

Teachers’ group backs Sara’s impeachment

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
Public school teachers are backing calls for the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, saying revelations at the House...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara&rsquo;s prosecution eyed over kill remark

Sara’s prosecution eyed over kill remark

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The Department of Justice is now investigating the “kill” remark of Vice President Sara Duterte against President...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee Marcos checks on Duterte aide amid 'threat' vs brother Bongbong

Imee Marcos checks on Duterte aide amid 'threat' vs brother Bongbong

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
Despite the "assassination" remarks made against her brother by Vice President Sara Duterte, Sen. Imee Marcos visited...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No constitutional crisis yet amid Sara&rsquo;s remarks&rsquo;

‘No constitutional crisis yet amid Sara’s remarks’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
While Vice President Sara Duterte’s “reckless and dangerous” remarks – along with her “active...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House can transfer VP's chief of staff to women's prison, says legal expert

House can transfer VP's chief of staff to women's prison, says legal expert

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
Transferring Vice President Sara Duterte’s chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez, to the Correctional Institute for Women for...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
House leaders rally behind Speaker

House leaders rally behind Speaker

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
Leaders of the House of Representatives rallied yesterday behind Speaker Martin Romualdez, dismissing Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
25,000 MT fish import approved

25,000 MT fish import approved

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has allowed the importation of 25,000 metric tons of frozen fish and aquatic...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with