^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 11:06am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A farmer works in a rice field at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd to execs: Address school damage, ensure continuity

DepEd to execs: Address school damage, ensure continuity

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
The Department of Education has ordered its officials and field officers to address damage to schools and ensure learning...
Headlines
fbtw
International humanitarian law case vs Duterte eyed

International humanitarian law case vs Duterte eyed

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
The Department of Justice, through its newly formed task force, is now investigating former president Rodrigo Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
House pledges support to provinces battered by Pepito

House pledges support to provinces battered by Pepito

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez, yesterday vowed to extend help to victims...
Headlines
fbtw
China, not Philippines, makes provocations in South China Sea &ndash; PCG

China, not Philippines, makes provocations in South China Sea – PCG

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
China, not the Philippines, should stop its “provocations and infringements” in the West Philippine Sea, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Escudero wants Senate to honor Juan Ponce Enrile

Escudero wants Senate to honor Juan Ponce Enrile

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
For contributing to the successes of eight presidents in his various capacities, former Senate president now Chief Presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P1 million reward up for info on &lsquo;Mary Grace Piattos&rsquo;

P1 million reward up for info on ‘Mary Grace Piattos’

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Administration lawmakers yesterday offered a P1-million bounty for anyone who can provide information leading to the identification...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD using dogs for therapy

DSWD using dogs for therapy

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development is piloting a program wherein dogs will be used as part of emotional therapy...
Headlines
fbtw
Austin condoles with typhoon-hit communities, announces $1 million aid

Austin condoles with typhoon-hit communities, announces $1 million aid

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Aid to communities devastated by recent cyclones that battered the Philippines was discussed yesterday during the meeting...
Headlines
fbtw
7 dead in Nueva Vizcaya landslide triggered by Pepito

7 dead in Nueva Vizcaya landslide triggered by Pepito

By Victor Martin | 12 hours ago
Seven people were confirmed dead while three others survived a landslide in Barangay Labang in Ambaguio town on Sunday, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with