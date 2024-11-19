Future leaders should be guided by faith â€“ Marcos

Future leaders should be guided by faith – Marcos

President Marcos leads the 49th National Prayer Breakfast at Malacañang, where government, business and spiritual leaders came together to ask the Lord for guidance for the country.

MANILA, Philippines — Future leaders should be guided by faith, President Marcos said, as he cited the need for a leadership culture that places importance on integrity, vision and harmony.

In a speech during the 49th National Prayer Breakfast at Malacañang yesterday, Marcos described faith as a “beacon for the future” that should guide leaders as they navigate uncharted waters of leadership.

“You will draw courage from it when faced with doubt. It will temper your ambition with a sense of purpose greater than self,” the President said.

Marcos likened leadership without faith to a ship without a compass that would drift.

“True leadership, the kind that transforms people’s lives for the better, is guided by wisdom and is rooted in faith and in God,” he said.

The Chief Executive called on leaders to recommit to the responsibility of service imbued with faith, “where decisions are made not in haste but with prayerful discernment.” Leaders, Marcos said, must ensure that the spirit of love, mercy and humility is present in every action or decision they make

“Let us bequeath to the next generation a leadership culture that values integrity over expediency, vision over short-term goals and harmony over discord,” he said.

“Let us renew our pledge to seek divine wisdom, to build bridges where there are divides and to lead with conviction our nation’s best days are ahead of us.”

Marcos also cited the importance of prayer in fostering unity and in weathering the impact of storms, calling it a “powerful tool.” He said divisiveness often makes people forget their humanity and their common goals of serving others and helping the country flourish.

“In a world where the pace of change can outstrip our capacity to care for others, such moments of collective introspection are more crucial than ever,” the President said.