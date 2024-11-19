^

Headlines

Future leaders should be guided by faith – Marcos

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
November 19, 2024 | 12:00am
Future leaders should be guided by faith â€“ Marcos
President Marcos leads the 49th National Prayer Breakfast at Malacañang, where government, business and spiritual leaders came together to ask the Lord for guidance for the country.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Future leaders should be guided by faith, President Marcos said, as he cited the need for a leadership culture that places importance on integrity, vision and harmony.

In a speech during the 49th National Prayer Breakfast at Malacañang yesterday, Marcos described faith as a “beacon for the future” that should guide leaders as they navigate uncharted waters of leadership.

“You will draw courage from it when faced with doubt. It will temper your ambition with a sense of purpose greater than self,” the President said.

Marcos likened leadership without faith to a ship without a compass that would drift.

“True leadership, the kind that transforms people’s lives for the better, is guided by wisdom and is rooted in faith and in God,” he said.

The Chief Executive called on leaders to recommit to the responsibility of service imbued with faith, “where decisions are made not in haste but with prayerful discernment.” Leaders, Marcos said, must ensure that the spirit of love, mercy and humility is present in every action or decision they make

“Let us bequeath to the next generation a leadership culture that values integrity over expediency, vision over short-term goals and harmony over discord,” he said.

“Let us renew our pledge to seek divine wisdom, to build bridges where there are divides and to lead with conviction our nation’s best days are ahead of us.”

Marcos also cited the importance of prayer in fostering unity and in weathering the impact of storms, calling it a “powerful tool.” He said divisiveness often makes people forget their humanity and their common goals of serving others and helping the country flourish.

“In a world where the pace of change can outstrip our capacity to care for others, such moments of collective introspection are more crucial than ever,” the President said.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Is &lsquo;Mary Grace Piattos&rsquo; real?: Offer P1M reward for info on OVP fund recipient

Is ‘Mary Grace Piattos’ real?: Offer P1M reward for info on OVP fund recipient

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
House lawmakers remain unconvinced that a person named “Mary Grace Piattos” exists, resolving to offer a P1 million...
Headlines
fbtw
House pledges support to provinces battered by Pepito

House pledges support to provinces battered by Pepito

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez, yesterday vowed to extend help to victims...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ-formed task force now investigating Duterte &mdash; Justice secretary

DOJ-formed task force now investigating Duterte — Justice secretary

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte is now being investigated by the task force formed by the Department of Justice to probe...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace satisfied with LGUs&rsquo; preparations for Pepito

Palace satisfied with LGUs’ preparations for Pepito

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Malacañang yesterday expressed satisfaction with the preparations made by local government units amid the threat of...
Headlines
fbtw
Pepito keeps super typhoon strength

Pepito keeps super typhoon strength

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Nearly a million people were displaced, flights were canceled and classes remain suspended in many areas today as Super Typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China, not Philippines, makes provocations in South China Sea &ndash; PCG

China, not Philippines, makes provocations in South China Sea – PCG

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
China, not the Philippines, should stop its “provocations and infringements” in the West Philippine Sea, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil firms roll back fuel prices

Oil firms roll back fuel prices

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Following three straight weeks of hikes, pump prices of petroleum products are poised to go down by less than P1 per liter...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to execs: Address school damage, ensure continuity

DepEd to execs: Address school damage, ensure continuity

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Department of Education has ordered its officials and field officers to address damage to schools and ensure learning...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM releases P5 billion to assist Filipinos in crisis

DBM releases P5 billion to assist Filipinos in crisis

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
An additional P5 billion to support Filipinos recovering from crisis situations and natural disasters has been released by...
Headlines
fbtw
Escudero wants Senate to honor Juan Ponce Enrile

Escudero wants Senate to honor Juan Ponce Enrile

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
For contributing to the successes of eight presidents in his various capacities, former Senate president now Chief Presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with