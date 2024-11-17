^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 17, 2024 | 9:38am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A resident holding an umbrella stands in a lot near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OCD sees super typhoon affecting 10 million people

OCD sees super typhoon affecting 10 million people

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Super Typhoon Pepito could potentially affect at least 10 million people as it barrels toward Luzon, the Office of Civil Defense...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace bares new appointments

Palace bares new appointments

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday announced new appointments in the Departments of Agriculture, Education, Environment and Natural...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators, party-list winners known 3 days after polls

Senators, party-list winners known 3 days after polls

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Results of the senatorial and party-list races will be known two to three days after the May 12, 2025 elections, the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw

Malaysia protests new Philippines maritime laws

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Malaysia has protested new maritime laws in the Philippines that it says encroach on its territory, a government official said Friday.
Headlines
fbtw
Bring Mary Jane Veloso home &ndash; Gabriela

Bring Mary Jane Veloso home – Gabriela

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
House Assistant Minority Leader and Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas urged the Marcos administration to act swiftly...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Philippines government, US, Peruvian businesses eye partnerships for SMEs

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
The Philippine government and business leaders from the US and Peru are exploring potential collaborations to promote the development of small and medium enterprises, according to the Department of Trade and In...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT denies eGovPH mobile app was hacked

DICT denies eGovPH mobile app was hacked

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology has denied that the government’s eGovPH mobile app was hacked,...
Headlines
fbtw
'Pepito' to make landfall in Catanduanes tonight

'Pepito' to make landfall in Catanduanes tonight

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 14 hours ago
Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi) is set to make landfall over the eastern coast of Catanduanes on Saturday...
Headlines
fbtw
2 areas under Signal No. 5 as 'Pepito' menaces Bicol with 'life-threatening' impacts

2 areas under Signal No. 5 as 'Pepito' menaces Bicol with 'life-threatening' impacts

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 18 hours ago
Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi) has strengthened as it approaches the northeastern Bicol Region, with PAGASA...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 5 up as PAGASA warns of 'potentially catastrophic' impact from 'Pepito'

Signal No. 5 up as PAGASA warns of 'potentially catastrophic' impact from 'Pepito'

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 20 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA raised Signal No. 5 in Catanduanes as Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi) continues...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with