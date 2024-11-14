^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 4:53pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No profanities, but Rodrigo Duterte loses cool at quad comm

No profanities, but Rodrigo Duterte loses cool at quad comm

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
The 11th hearing of the quad committee of the House of Representatives showed a different side of former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines may turn over Duterte to Interpol &ndash; Palace

Philippines may turn over Duterte to Interpol – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The government may be obliged to turn over former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Police Organization...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to ICC: Start probe before I die

Duterte to ICC: Start probe before I die

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte yesterday challenged the International Criminal Court to start investigating allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
No contempt citations for ex-president Duterte as he refrains from swearing at House drug war probe
play

No contempt citations for ex-president Duterte as he refrains from swearing at House drug war probe

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 22 hours ago
The House of Representatives saw quite a toned-down but more gutsy version of former President Rodrigo Duterte as he refrained...
Headlines
fbtw
Storm signals up in Cagayan, Isabela as Ofel intensifies

Storm signals up in Cagayan, Isabela as Ofel intensifies

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Typhoon Ofel will make landfall over Cagayan or Isabel today as it reaches peak intensity even as another typhoon is set to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Duterte: Planting evidence was &lsquo;a strategy&rsquo; in arresting suspected criminals

Duterte: Planting evidence was ‘a strategy’ in arresting suspected criminals

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte told House lawmakers on Wednesday, November 13, that planting evidence “was part of...
Headlines
fbtw
'New chapter': First Philippine eagle chick hatches at new Davao sanctuary

'New chapter': First Philippine eagle chick hatches at new Davao sanctuary

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
A Philippine eagle chick broke through its shell Monday, November 11 at the newly opened National Bird Breeding Sanctuary...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD gets P875M for disaster relief after quick response funds run out

DSWD gets P875M for disaster relief after quick response funds run out

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management released P875 million to replenish the quick response funds of the Department of Social...
Headlines
fbtw
'Ofel' intensifies into super typhoon; Signal No. 5 up in parts of Cagayan

'Ofel' intensifies into super typhoon; Signal No. 5 up in parts of Cagayan

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Typhoon Ofel (Usagi) strengthened into a super typhoon early Thursday, November 14, as it barrels toward northern Luzon.
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court: Only PhilHealth board can revoke doctor accreditations

Supreme Court: Only PhilHealth board can revoke doctor accreditations

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The high court emphasized that under the National Health Insurance Act and its implementing rules, the PhilHealth President...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with