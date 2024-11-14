^

Headlines

Supreme Court: Only PhilHealth board can revoke doctor accreditations

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 8:30am
Supreme Court: Only PhilHealth board can revoke doctor accreditations
The seat of the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has ruled that the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) Board, not its president, has the authority to revoke the accreditation of healthcare professionals.

In a 20-page decision promulgated on August 19, the high court determined that PhilHealth unlawfully revoked the accreditation of Dr. Jose Mari Del Valle Galauran, an associate medical doctor at a competing dialysis center.

The case

The case stemmed from an investigation into fraudulent claims filed by WellMed Dialysis and Laboratory Center Corp. From Oct. 1 to 31, 2018, PhilHealth's Fact-Finding Investigation and Enforcement Dept. (FFIED) conducted spot inspections and claims validations in Regions IV-A, NCR, and Rizal, focusing on potential fraud in dialysis claims.

The investigation revealed that WellMed had filed claims for deceased patients and continued to charge dialysis patients out-of-pocket payments without issuing receipts. A primary case involved a fraudulent claim for a PhilHealth member who had passed away on July 16, 2016. WellMed submitted claims totaling P49,400.00 for dialysis sessions after the patient's death, with Dr. Galauran allegedly certifying the false claim.

As a result, a complaint affidavit was filed against Galauran and WellMed, charging the doctor with misrepresentation and breach of accreditation standards. Galauran denied all accusations in his response on Aug. 27, 2019, arguing that he was not liable as the patient was not his, he was not affiliated with WellMed, and he had no involvement in the fraudulent claims.

WellMed submitted claims for treatments dated after Albante’s death, with Dr. Galauran allegedly certifying the false claim that Albante had undergone dialysis after July 16.

Despite Galauran's defense, PhilHealth revoked his accreditation on August 7, 2020. Galauran appealed the decision, but it was rejected by the PhilHealth president and CEO.

Galauran then approached the Court of Appeals, which ruled in his favor, finding that the withdrawal of his accreditation was unlawful as it was made without proper authority. PhilHealth sought reconsideration, but the Court of Appeals upheld its ruling, prompting the agency to file a petition before the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court affirmed the Court of Appeals' decision, stating that PhilHealth "arbitrarily and unlawfully revoked the accreditation" of Galauran and did not afford him due process.

“Consequently, the CA did not gravely abuse its discretion in setting aside the assailed orders of PhilHealth,” the court’s decision read.

The high court emphasized that under the National Health Insurance Act and its implementing rules, only the PhilHealth Board has the authority to revoke or withdraw accreditations, not the PhilHealth President.

The court also found that Galauran was denied his constitutional right to due process, as PhilHealth failed to furnish a copy of a crucial document related to the charges against him.

The Supreme Court also determined that the deceased patient's attending physician was not Galauran, and thus he did not prepare a report for the patient.

It stated, "We will not penalize healthcare professionals when there is a clear lack of evidence to support a finding of administrative liability for misrepresentation by furnishing false or incorrect information."

"We will not deprive the public of their right to health and patient care services, as well as the chance to have a better quality of life," it added.

PHILHEALTH

PHILIPPINE HEALTH INSURANCE CORP.

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines may turn over Duterte to Interpol &ndash; Palace

Philippines may turn over Duterte to Interpol – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
The government may be obliged to turn over former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Police Organization...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad comm resets hearing on EJK, drug war

Quad comm resets hearing on EJK, drug war

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
A hearing by the quad committee of the House of Representatives scheduled for today and to which former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
No contempt citations for ex-president Duterte as he refrains from swearing at House drug war probe
play

No contempt citations for ex-president Duterte as he refrains from swearing at House drug war probe

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 hours ago
The House of Representatives saw quite a toned-down but more gutsy version of former President Rodrigo Duterte as he refrained...
Headlines
fbtw
With US visa canceled, ex-PCSO chief Garma to be deported

With US visa canceled, ex-PCSO chief Garma to be deported

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Former Davao City police anti-vice unit chief Royina Garma, who was held by U.S. immigration officials in San Francisco California...
Headlines
fbtw
Storm signals up in Cagayan, Isabela as Ofel intensifies

Storm signals up in Cagayan, Isabela as Ofel intensifies

By Romina Cabrera | 9 hours ago
Typhoon Ofel will make landfall over Cagayan or Isabel today as it reaches peak intensity even as another typhoon is set to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Garma returning from US

Garma returning from US

By Michael Punongbayan | 9 hours ago
Retired police colonel and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma “should be on...
Headlines
fbtw

Siling labuyo soars to P600 per kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
The retail price of siling labuyo or wild chili has surged to P600 per kilo following the onslaught of tropical cyclones in the Philippines, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Headlines
fbtw

DMW: Government to assist Pinoys facing deportation in US

By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
The Philippine government is preparing to assist the estimated 370,000 Filipinos facing possible deportation from the United States.
Headlines
fbtw
Go Negosyo begins search for outstanding OFW entrepreneurs

Go Negosyo begins search for outstanding OFW entrepreneurs

9 hours ago
Overseas Filipino workers who founded businesses in the Philippines are encouraged to share their success stories through...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with