No contempt citations for ex-president Duterte as he refrains from swearing at House drug war probe

Former President Rodrigo Duterte attends the House Quad Committee's eleventh hearing into his war on drugs on Nov. 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives saw quite a toned-down but more gutsy version of former President Rodrigo Duterte as he refrained from swearing at the House probe into his bloody anti-narcotics campaign.

Unlike the Senate’s parallel inquiry, which Duterte first attended, the House Quad Committee was firm in its word that they would not tolerate profanity-laced responses from the former president.

The mega panel’s chairmen gave him a stern warning as early as their opening remarks, saying that lawmakers will make a point of order should he disrespect the committee.

Rep. Bienvenido Abante (Manila, 6th District) and Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano (Abang Lingkod Party) consistently held Duterte down at every turn he made to violate the House rules.

During most interpellations, Duterte engaged in heated exchanges with lawmakers as he attempted to indirectly answer questions, divert the discussion and interrupt them mid-sentence.

The overall chair, Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao Del Norte, 2nd District), had also listened to every point of order made by his committee members.

“Please do not answer queries or talk otherwise you are being recognized by the chairman,” Paduano reiterated as he was unyielding to Duterte’s constant attempts to interrupt lawmakers.

Duterte even apologized to Rep. Dan Fernandez (Santa Rosa, Lone District), saying that he respects the committee and actually fears them.

Recalling the Senate inquiry

This stood in stark contrast to the Senate, which had been lenient with Duterte, allowing him to speak freely and go off on tangents as much as he pleased.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, however, urged Senate Blue Ribbon Subcommittee Chair Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III to put an end to Duterte’s ongoing profanity.

Pimentel, however, denied the request, believing it was necessary to allow Duterte to explain himself in the manner he was most comfortable with.

But it appears that Duterte is able to speak in a calm demeanor, as seen at the House probe. No lawmakers at the hearing also defended him or invalidated the testimonies of other resource persons.

At the Senate inquiry, Sen. Bato dela Rosa and Sen. Bong Go — who were among the individuals facing allegations of implementing the war on drugs’ reward system — spent most of their time defending their name and Duterte’s.

Whenever a resource person made statements damaging to their reputation at the Senate probe, Dela Rosa was quick to interrupt and fire back, even against family members of EJK victims and organizers of projects aimed at assisting victims in their healing.

This was the case with priest Flavie Villanueva, founder of Program Paghilom, who was accused by Dela Rosa of turning his advocacy into propaganda.

Dela Rosa even questioned why families had not filed charges against the police responsible for the arbitrary killings, despite the fact that several EJK cases were not investigated by the police.

Meanwhile, at the House…

The House probe has obtained some confessions from Duterte on the allegations made against him, and not just his admission of “full legal responsibility” over the results of the war on drugs.

Among the admissions he made were incentivizing anti-illegal drug operations, personally killing suspects, having the police plant evidence on suspected criminals and previously searching for an Iglesia Ni Cristo member to employ in the drug war.

Nonetheless, the Quad Comm has not cited Duterte in contempt, despite the many instances he failed to wait for the chair to address him before responding during interpellations.

Only multiple points of order were made.

While Duterte barely swore at the hearing, he made gestures of harming other resource persons such as attempts to punch former Sen. Leila de Lima and hit former Sen. Antonio Trillanes with a microphone.

This came after De Lima had pointed out how Duterte was lying about not knowing her when he had insulted her several times previously amid his accusations of her involvement in the illegal drug trade, even saying that she should “rot in jail.”

As for Trillanes, Duterte said he would slap him in the face if he were allowed to after the former senator bared unofficial documents of the alleged “drug proceeds” that were deposited into Duterte’s account.

The House Quad Comm swiftly stopped his attempt to hit Trillanes and reminded the resource persons to maintain proper decorum as they have strictly enforced since the beginning of the Wednesday hearing.

The eleventh hearing saw the presence of Duterte’s daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte as well. This is also the first appearance the former president has made at the House probe after skipping the past two hearings.