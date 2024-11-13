^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 11:46am
A resident holding an umbrella stands in a lot near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

Royina Garma held in US, to be deported

Royina Garma held in US, to be deported

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
Retired police colonel and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma has been held in the...
Headlines
Quad comm resets hearing on EJK, drug war

Quad comm resets hearing on EJK, drug war

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
A hearing by the quad committee of the House of Representatives scheduled for today and to which former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
With US visa canceled, ex-PCSO chief Garma to be deported

With US visa canceled, ex-PCSO chief Garma to be deported

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
Former Davao City police anti-vice unit chief Royina Garma, who was held by U.S. immigration officials in San Francisco California...
Headlines
Typhoon fatigue taking toll on rescuers, repeat evacuees

Typhoon fatigue taking toll on rescuers, repeat evacuees

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
With six tropical cyclones hitting the country in just five weeks, “typhoon fatigue” is starting to take a toll...
Headlines
PNP: Quiboloy completes tests at Heart Center; results pending

PNP: Quiboloy completes tests at Heart Center; results pending

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police said yesterday detained religious leader Apollo Quiboloy has completed a series of medical...
Headlines
24 more Senate aspirants tagged as nuisance bets

24 more Senate aspirants tagged as nuisance bets

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has declared 24 more candidates as nuisance, preventing them from running for senator in the May...
Headlines
Marcos reiterates ban on POGOs in all forms

Marcos reiterates ban on POGOs in all forms

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
All offshore gaming operations are banned in the country and there is no way they can operate under any similar license, President...
Headlines
DBM praises Marcos on rice assistance

DBM praises Marcos on rice assistance

13 hours ago
Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman has commended President Marcos for issuing Administrative...
Headlines
Ofel to reach typhoon category before landfall

Ofel to reach typhoon category before landfall

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Tropical Storm Ofel is forecast to intensify into a typhoon before it makes landfall over Northern or Central Luzon by tomorrow,...
Headlines
Philippines files diplomatic protest vs China’s Panatag baseline declarations

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
The Philippines filed yesterday a diplomatic protest over China’s baseline declarations around Panatag or Scarborough Shoal after the Philippines’ enactment of the Maritime Zones Act.
Headlines
