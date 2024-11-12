^

Headlines

China pressuring Philippines to give up sovereign rights, says Teodoro

Philstar.com
November 12, 2024 | 6:12pm
China pressuring Philippines to give up sovereign rights, says Teodoro
Filipino fisherman drying squid on their fishing boat while a Chinese coast guard ship monitors near the China-controlled Scarborough Shoal, in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Beijing is pressuring Manila to give up its sovereign rights to explore and develop resources in the West Philippine Sea, the Philippines' defense chief said on Tuesday, November 12.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro delivered these remarks amid growing tensions between Manila and Beijing this week over two maritime laws that assert the Philippines' sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.

"What we see is an increasing demand by Beijing for us to concede our sovereign rights in the area because of our need to explore and exploit the resources in these areas for the benefit of our own people," Teodoro said in a press conference after his meeting with his Australian counterpart for defense talks.

Teodoro's blunt assessment comes as China intensifies its pushback against the Philippines for defining its maritime boundaries in the South China Sea via new laws passed last week.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the Maritime Zones Act and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act last week. The first law defines the exact meters and bounds of the country's waters, while the second defines which sea lanes and air routes can be taken by foreign vessels.

China immediately protested these two laws. It has since published baselines claiming Scarborough Shoal as its territory. The feature sits within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone but is under Beijing's control. 

Teodoro said the Philippines is a "direct victim of Chinese aggression" in the West Philippine Sea.

"We don't need to enter into a geopolitical nexus for determining the root cause of the problem," Teodoro said, adding: "Because we are direct victims of Chinese aggression in this and in a concentrated area so far, thus far, in the West Philippine Sea."

He said both the Philippines and Australia must build "principled cooperation" based on shared regional interests. "Given the fact that we live in the same part of the world, we have an interest in ensuring peace and stability here," Teodoro said. 

Both countries agreed to enhance intelligence sharing on counterterrorism and security threats. Teodoro stressed that such cooperation must be grounded in the United Nations Charter and international law while resisting "any unilateral attempts of redefining it to the selfish interests of any one state." — Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

CHINA

DEFENSE

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Escudero says Philippines must brace for Trump, but Marcos sees no major change

Escudero says Philippines must brace for Trump, but Marcos sees no major change

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
While President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. foresees no changes in the Philippines' relationship with the US following Donald Trump’s...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara Duterte&rsquo;s long-time staff oversee OVP confidential funds

VP Sara Duterte’s long-time staff oversee OVP confidential funds

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
It is not the first time that Vice President Sara Duterte’s chief of staff and special disbursing officer worked under...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte ready to face quad committee

Duterte ready to face quad committee

By Marichu Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte is ready to fly back to Manila to face his accusers at the House quad committee hearing...
Headlines
fbtw
4 OVP execs cited in contempt, ordered detained

4 OVP execs cited in contempt, ordered detained

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Four officials of the Office of the Vice President under Sara Duterte have been cited in contempt by a panel of the House...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara says OVP staff too busy to attend House probe

Sara says OVP staff too busy to attend House probe

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has brushed off accusations of obstructing the House good government panel's investigation into...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Courts suspend work on November 12 due to &lsquo;Nika&rsquo;

Walang Pasok: Courts suspend work on November 12 due to ‘Nika’

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Some courts in Northern Luzon have suspended work due to severe tropical storm "Nika."
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
'Nika' weakens as new threat 'Ofel' enters PAR

'Nika' weakens as new threat 'Ofel' enters PAR

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 12 hours ago
Just as Severe Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji) begins to weaken over the West Philippine Sea, a new weather...
Headlines
fbtw
NSC: No reason for China protest vs maritime law

NSC: No reason for China protest vs maritime law

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
There is no reason for China to protest the Philippines’ Maritime Zones Act because it only reaffirms the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Hefty hikes in pump prices today

Hefty hikes in pump prices today

By Brix Lelis | 18 hours ago
Fuel prices are poised to increase by as much as P2.10 per liter today, marking three straight weeks of hikes for diesel and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with