^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 12, 2024 | 10:23am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP Sara Duterte&rsquo;s long-time staff oversee OVP confidential funds

VP Sara Duterte’s long-time staff oversee OVP confidential funds

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 16 hours ago
It is not the first time that Vice President Sara Duterte’s chief of staff and special disbursing officer worked under...
Headlines
fbtw

Quad comm links Pharmally with POGOs

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The personal appearance of Rose Nono Lin – Filipino wife of Allan Lim – establishes the links between Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp., which was engaged in the overpricing of medical supplies during the...
Headlines
fbtw
Envoy, consuls to help Pinoy illegals in US

Envoy, consuls to help Pinoy illegals in US

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The Philippine ambassador to the United States and Philippine consuls will meet next month to plan how they can assist Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA simplifying reporting

PAGASA simplifying reporting

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
For the past weeks, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has been using graphics...
Headlines
fbtw
Nika intensifies; 2 more cyclones monitored

Nika intensifies; 2 more cyclones monitored

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Tropical cyclone Nika intensified into a typhoon and made landfall in Dilasag, Aurora yesterday, while two more cyclones are...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pimentel pushes for increased budget for DFA

Pimentel pushes for increased budget for DFA

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III yesterday expressed concern that the controversial dole-out Ayuda sa Kapos ang...
Headlines
fbtw
They were just doing their job &ndash; VP Sara

They were just doing their job – VP Sara

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
They were “merely doing their jobs,” Vice President Sara Duterte said yesterday, in defense of her four officials...
Headlines
fbtw

Educators urge private school group: Don’t join NTF-ELCAC

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Teachers and academics are asking the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations to rethink its decision to join the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec proclaims ex-Rep. Garbin as new Legazpi mayor

Comelec proclaims ex-Rep. Garbin as new Legazpi mayor

By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
According to a statement by the Comelec, Rosal's legal team attempted to halt the proclamation by filing a motion to suspend...
Headlines
fbtw
Food warning labels lead to healthier Filipino diets, products &ndash; experts

Food warning labels lead to healthier Filipino diets, products – experts

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 17 hours ago
Health advocates urged Congress on Friday, November 8, to pass the Healthy Food Marketing Environment Bill, which mandates...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with