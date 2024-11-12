^

Headlines

NSC: No reason for China protest vs maritime law

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
November 12, 2024 | 12:00am
NSC: No reason for China protest vs maritime law
NSC spokesman Jonathan Malaya yesterday said the two laws – Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act – put into domestic legislation the 2016 South China Sea ruling in favor of the Philippines and aligned the country’s laws with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
AFP

MANILA, Philippines —  There is no reason for China to protest the Philippines’ Maritime Zones Act because it only reaffirms the country’s maritime entitlements and sovereignty and is not a violation of international law, the National Security Council said.

NSC spokesman Jonathan Malaya yesterday said the two laws – Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act – put into domestic legislation the 2016 South China Sea ruling in favor of the Philippines and aligned the country’s laws with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“These laws are very important because in essence they reaffirm our sovereignty over our territorial sea, internal waters and archipelagic waters while at the same time reaffirming our economic rights and sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the exclusive economic zone of our country,” Malaya said mostly in Filipino in a radio interview.
The laws, he said, “codify what is ours for a long time.”

“No reason for China to protest because what is contained in the Maritime Zones Law is also contained in international law. If they have a law, so why don’t we also… so in other words we are simply reaffirming our rights, we are simply codifying our rights. I believe People’s Republic of China has nothing to worry about because we aren’t breaking any international law here,” Malaya added.
China announced Sunday it released baselines and base points of the territorial sea adjacent to Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal after the Philippines’ enactment of the Maritime Zones Act.
The Chinese government issued a statement which declared the baselines of the territorial sea adjacent to Panatag Shoal, also called Bajo de Masinloc and which China calls Huangyan Dao.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the baselines of the territorial sea adjacent to the island were delimited and in accordance with international law, such as the UNCLOS and China’s law on the Territorial Sea and the Contiguous Zone.

China’s announcement came two days after the Philippines enacted the Philippine Maritime Zones Act that clearly defines the extent and boundaries of the country’s maritime zones in accordance with the Constitution, the UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award, which reaffirmed the Philippines’ maritime entitlements and invalidated China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

vuukle comment

ACT

NSC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nika becomes severe tropical storm; Signal No. 2 up

Nika becomes severe tropical storm; Signal No. 2 up

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Severe Tropical Storm Nika has further intensified to near-typhoon category, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 11 amid &lsquo;Nika&rsquo;

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 11 amid ‘Nika’

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Several local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Monday, November 11, due to tropical cyclone "Nika"...
Headlines
fbtw
Four OVP officials cited in contempt, ordered arrested

Four OVP officials cited in contempt, ordered arrested

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Four Office of the Vice President officials were cited in contempt and ordered detained on Monday, November 11, after repeatedly...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy gets extended medical furlough for heart condition

Quiboloy gets extended medical furlough for heart condition

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Detained doomsday pastor Apollo Quiboloy was granted medical furlough to due an irregular heartbeat, the Philippine National...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine consuls to plan help for undocumented Filipinos before Trump return

Philippine consuls to plan help for undocumented Filipinos before Trump return

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
The Philippine officials' meeting will occur around a month before Trump assumes office in January. 
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Envoy, consuls to help Pinoy illegals in US

Envoy, consuls to help Pinoy illegals in US

By Pia Lee-Brago | 37 minutes ago
The Philippine ambassador to the United States and Philippine consuls will meet next month to plan how they can assist Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Aussie, Philippines defense execs meet today to deepen cooperation

Aussie, Philippines defense execs meet today to deepen cooperation

By Pia Lee-Brago | 37 minutes ago
The defense ministers of the Philippines and Australia will meet in Canberra today for the inaugural Australia-Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Pimentel pushes for increased budget for DFA

Pimentel pushes for increased budget for DFA

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 37 minutes ago
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III yesterday expressed concern that the controversial dole-out Ayuda sa Kapos ang...
Headlines
fbtw
They were just doing their job &ndash; VP Sara

They were just doing their job – VP Sara

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 37 minutes ago
They were “merely doing their jobs,” Vice President Sara Duterte said yesterday, in defense of her four officials...
Headlines
fbtw

Educators urge private school group: Don’t join NTF-ELCAC

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 37 minutes ago
Teachers and academics are asking the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations to rethink its decision to join the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with