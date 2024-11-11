^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 11, 2024 | 9:08am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A resident holding an umbrella stands in a lot near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China releases baselines adjacent to Panatag Shoal

China releases baselines adjacent to Panatag Shoal

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Following the Philippines’ recent identification of its maritime zones, China yesterday released its own baselines and...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte urged: Be a statesman, attend quad comm probe

Duterte urged: Be a statesman, attend quad comm probe

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
Profanities notwithstanding, former president Rodrigo Duterte should show that he can be a statesman by attending this week’s...
Headlines
fbtw
New law to create more jobs &ndash; Escudero

New law to create more jobs – Escudero

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
As President Marcos is expected to sign today a law that will lower corporate taxes and offer tax incentives to businesses,...
Headlines
fbtw

Check ballooning Philippines debt – Pimentel

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III has raised concerns over the country’s rising debt, urging economic managers to closely examine the country’s actual financial situation to prevent long-term...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Filipinos illegally in US worried about mass deportation&rsquo;

‘Filipinos illegally in US worried about mass deportation’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
US president-elect Donald Trump will likely carry out his promise of mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, and many...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA chief: No sugar imports until mid-2025

DA chief: No sugar imports until mid-2025

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
There will be no importation of sugar until mid-2025 as the domestic supply of both raw and refined sugar remains stable and...
Headlines
fbtw
47 Senate candidates declared nuisance

47 Senate candidates declared nuisance

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has declared 47 senatorial aspirants as nuisance bets who may no longer be able to run...
Headlines
fbtw

Climate agency, civil society meet ahead of COP29

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
The Climate Change Commission (CCC) met with civil society organizations in a consultation dialogue to strengthen the Philippines’ stance in the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the United Nations...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate won&rsquo;t give PhilHealth additional subsidy

Senate won’t give PhilHealth additional subsidy

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito confirmed the plans of senators not to give the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth)...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with